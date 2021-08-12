Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are featured in PEOPLE's Family Issue along with their 6-month-old daughter Sloane

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris on Motherhood: 'Sloane Has Brought So Much Meaning to Our Lives'

It's simple to say Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris' life changed when their daughter Sloane was born in February. But for the two professional soccer players, the shift was even bigger than for most new parents.

The Orlando Pride teammates and their adorable 6-month-old baby girl are featured in PEOPLE's Family Issue, on stands Friday, where they share how their mentality became completely different after welcoming Sloane.

"Family comes first now," Harris, 35, tells PEOPLE. "Before, to be the best at what we do, we've had to put ourselves first. That's kind of been our life since we were kids. Now that we have a child, our day just begins when we get home from training. Our life revolves around our child and what she needs and showing up for her in all capacities."

ali krieger and ashlyn harris with their baby Credit: Daymion Mardel

That means time on the pitch is no longer a complete escape from life for the Adidas athletes.

"[Soccer] has been our getaway, so to speak," Krieger, 37, explains. "It's a place where we can not think about everything else and just focus on playing, but it is difficult because she is in the back of your mind. She's constantly what we're thinking about and making sure that she's safe and okay."

Luckily for the two-time World Cup champs, who met at U.S. women's national team training in 2010 and married in December 2019, their years as teammates have given them an advantage when it comes to parenting a newborn.

"I do think that being teammates for so long, we have a certain respect for each other that I feel like carries over into our relationship," Krieger says. "I think that has helped us in taking care of something so precious. We're a team for sure. We're high-fiving in the hall as we put her back to sleep."

"We fight over time with her," Harris adds.

"Unless it's changing her diaper. Then I'm like, 'No, you got it,' " Krieger jokes.

Now that their priorities are settling, the Summersalt Swimwear duo is enjoying watching Sloane hit milestones — her favorite solid food is beets! — and living life in their family bubble.

"Seeing her personality evolve has been so much fun, she's just always laughing," Harris says. "I'm noticing now, when she sees both of us, she just smiles and lights up. I just like those small moments of even waking her up and she looks up and she sees you and she's just smiling from ear to ear. Everything else in the world kind of melts away."

"This our little bubble and she's brought so much meaning and joy to our lives," Harris adds.