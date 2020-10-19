Why Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and Husband Are Back to 'Maybe' Having a Third Baby After Miscarriage

Is a family of five on the horizon for Ali Fedotowsky-Manno?

The Bachelorette season 6 star, 36, answered some fan questions on her Instagram Story Sunday, including one from a user who asked whether she and husband Kevin Manno were planning to expand their family that already includes son Riley Doran, 2, and daughter Molly Sullivan, 4.

"We did want more kids and then we didn't because some things happened," wrote Fedotowsky-Manno, who revealed this summer that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"But now that we're moving closer to grandparents. Maybe!" she added.

The Manno family is currently set to relocate from Los Angeles closer to the east coast. Last month, the lifestyle blogger revealed that they were "officially in escrow" on their L.A. home and "so ready to move onto the next chapter."

Fedotowsky-Manno also answered a fan who asked, with "no judgment," whether she breastfed her children or gave them formula as babies.

"[We] did not give Molly formula," said the mom of two. "I breast-fed her for a year and put myself through way too much stress when I should've just given her formula."

"With Riley I breast-fed for maybe eight months and then he was biting me so hard and I was bleeding so much that my milk started looking like strawberry milk and then he got formula!" she added.

At the end of the day, "Fed is best!" Fedotowsky-Manno noted.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE this past August, Fedotowsky-Manno opened up about the complicated feelings she had while seeking support from outside sources following her pregnancy loss, saying, "I think a lot of the reasons women don't share about miscarriages is because there is shame involved. I always thought the shame was because your body couldn't carry a baby in that moment."

"But for me, where the shame came was not feeling that I deserved any sort of support after — feeling that what I went through wasn't the same as someone who goes through it when they'd been trying for years or they were 20 weeks pregnant," she continued. "I have two beautiful children. So my experience didn't begin to compare to those, so I felt shame in being supported."