Ali Fedotowsky-Manno 'Freaking Out' After Her Son, 14 Months, Goes to Urgent Care for Infection

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is taking some deep breaths after her son Riley Doran‘s health scare.

In a video series posted to her Instagram Story Monday evening, the former Bachelorette told her followers that husband Kevin Manno was currently at urgent care with their 14-month-old because the little boy started showing signs of an infection five days after getting a splinter in his pinky toe.

“I’m freaking out right now,” said Fedotowsky-Manno, 34, before explaining what happened. “I’m sure he’s gonna be fine, but I’m just freaking out right now and I’m doing this Instagram Story because I don’t know how else … I’m pacing around the house.”

She went on to explain that Manno noticed Riley’s toe was “totally swollen,” with “redness” that was “creeping up his leg” — prompting a call to his doctor, who urged them to take their son in for medical care right away because it sounded like an infection.

Later, the mother of two explained that while Riley did have an infection that required antibiotics, it wasn’t anything to be too concerned about at that point and she would be taking him for a follow-up appointment with his regular doctor on Tuesday.

“I think I just freaked out because I was away at the [The Bachelorette finale] taping and everything was so fun and then I get home,” Fedotowsky-Manno said. “Panicked mother. But he’s fine.”

On Tuesday morning, the lifestyle blogger shared a video of her baby boy, zooming in on his little foot that showed the infection had spread a bit past the lines the urgent-care doctor had drawn — but according to Fedotowsky-Manno, the redness had lessened in color.

