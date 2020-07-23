"The grief and shame tied to miscarriage goes beyond what I originally thought people felt shame about when discussing it," said Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Opens Up About Why She Felt She 'Needed' to Share Her Miscarriage Story

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is grateful for the support she has received since revealing that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

After sharing news of her devastating pregnancy loss to her Instagram followers on Tuesday, the former Bachelorette thanked her fans "from the bottom of my heart" for their love and support.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and everyone of you for extending your love to me and my family," she wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

The blogger and former reality star, 35, went on to tell her followers that she was initially hesitant to share that she had suffered the loss, admitting, "The truth is, I didn't want to share the news about my miscarriage."

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Instagram Story Ali Fedotowsky/ Instagram

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Instagram Story Ali Fedotowsky/ Instagram

"I had gone back-and-forth in my head on whether or not I was going to at least 100 times over the last week," she continued. "But almost all of the reasons I didn't want to share, ended up being the exact reasons why I knew I needed to."

In her next Instagram Story, Fedotowsky-Manno spoke about the "grief and shame" she has felt since losing what would have been her and husband Kevin Manno's third child together.

"The grief and shame tied to miscarriage goes beyond what I originally thought people felt shame about when discussing it — at least for me," she said. "I never quite realized part of that shame was feeling like you don't deserve support afterwards.

"So thank you for reminding me and helping me see that it's OK to feel supported in this moment," she concluded her heartfelt statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Port Recalls "All-Consuming" Grief of Miscarriage: "Death Is Happening Inside Your Body"

After revealing her miscarriage on Tuesday, Fedotowsky-Manno — who shares son Riley Doran, 2, and daughter Molly Sullivan, 4, with Manno — told her followers that she hopes her story will help other women feel less alone in their own experiences.

"I want to share this because I think it's important," she said. "I'm so uplifted and encouraged by the way I'm seeing social media change. Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad — the smiles & the tears. ❤️"

Fedotowsky-Manno also said in her post that what she found "so shocking" about suffering a miscarriage "is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined."