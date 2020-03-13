Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Says She's Become 'Super Protective' of Her Kids Since Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Ali Fedotwosky-Manno says her life has “changed a lot” since she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma earlier this year.

The Bachelorette alum, 35, opened up to PEOPLE about how she’s become “super protective” of son Riley Doran, 1, and daughter Molly Sullivan, 3, whom she shares with husband Kevin Manno, explaining how she’s “extremely passionate” about their skincare after finding out about her own condition.

“It’s a scary word to hear no matter how treatable it is when you go into your dermatologist office,” she tells PEOPLE of her skin cancer diagnosis and the carcinoma’s subsequent removal. “I just now have to be very vigilant about checking my skin because once you have one basal cell, you’re more likely to have more.”

“I didn’t get my skin checked for the first 33 years of my life, so I just think it’s important to spread awareness and tell people to go get check your skin checked because this is very common,” she shares. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer.

For Fedotwosky-Manno, it also means focusing on using natural products and loading up on sunscreen. The star is currently teaming up with Each & Every natural deodorant as she switches up her daily routine to focus on preventative care.

“For me, it changed a lot honestly. I’ve always used natural products, but I’m extremely passionate now about using natural products on my skin because I realize how precious my skin is and how it’s the largest organ in your body,” she says. “I use sunscreen every single day. If it’s raining outside, I’m putting on sunscreen. If it’s cloudy outside, I’m putting on sunscreen. Not only do I put it on before my moisturizer and makeup, but it’s also in my makeup,” she also tells PEOPLE.

“I also have right by the door. I have it right by my purse. I have it in my earthquake emergency bag in my car. I have it everywhere. Even if I don’t think I’m going outside, I still put it on.”

The mother of three has also been particularly mindful of children’s health since the diagnosis, telling PEOPLE, “I’m like super protective over my kids now. I mean, I always was with my kids, but now I’m even more so than I was before.”

Recently, Fedotwosky-Manno opened up to fans about how she’s “worried” son Riley isn’t breathing enough. In several Instagram Stories in which the toddler can be seen using a breathing nebulizer mask, she wrote, “Molly is trying to help Riley get more comfortable with his breathing machine.”

“He’s doing OK. But I’m worried he’s not breathing enough of it in,” she continued in another post. “We’re going to have to hold him down and hold it up to his face. Poor guy.”

Fedotwosky-Manno elaborated on why her son needed to use the breathing mask.

“Ever since he was little, he just had kind of … a little bit of a hard time breathing sometimes or wheeziness when he’s breathing. So when he gets sick, essentially every time he gets sick, he has to put on these breathing treatments,” she tells PEOPLE. “He’s on that right now. He’s totally fine. If anything it’s just little bit of a challenge to get him to actually do it.”

“We try to make it fun and have him put the breathing mask up to his own face, but he’ll do it for like two seconds and be done with it,” she explains. “We have to hold him. I have to put him on my lap and squeeze his arms while Kevin holds it up to his face, and he’s just screaming. It breaks our hearts.”

“But it’s necessary and he needs them so hopefully he’ll be better in a few days and then we won’t have to do this,” the mom said, adding that sister Molly has been a big help during this time.

“When we actually have to force him to do the treatments, she’ll cry because it hurts her to see her little brother in distress. She’s like truly the best sister.”