Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Reveals She Has Hired Help to Sleep Train Her 4-Month-Old Son

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is getting in her Zs thanks to sleep training.

The former Bachelorette opened up in a Thursday blog post on her website about how she and husband Kevin Manno have decided to leverage the practice for their 4-month-old son Riley Doran.

“The wonderful Kimberly Von Slomski from Sweet Dreams LA is staying with us at our home to sleep train him over the next couple days,” wrote Fedotowsky-Manno, 34. “And let me start by saying it is not lost on me how incredibly lucky we are to be able to hire someone to come to our house like this.”

“With [2-year-old daughter Molly Sullivan], we did the sleep training ourselves with the help of a sleep coach via online and the phone,” she adds. “It worked wonderfully, but I will admit it was emotionally difficult and very exhausting for the first two days (but worth it!). So this time around we decided it was important for our family to invest in hiring someone to come to our house.”

“It’s definitely something that I highly recommend if you’re able to do it,” the mother of two advises. “Even if it means saving for quite some time. It’s an investment in your health and overall well-being and an investment in your child’s overall well-being. I truly believe that when a baby is sleeping well, not only at night but also for their naps throughout the day, it results in a much happier baby. And a much healthier baby!”

Fedotowsky-Manno explains that she “read stories from hundreds of parents” whose children suddenly surpassed developmental milestones once they began sleep training, but advises her readers to consult their own pediatricians before assuming the validity of the practice’s benefits.

The former reality star says she understands that “sleep training isn’t for everyone” but that she “honestly couldn’t disagree more” about tending to a baby each time they wake up overnight, “at least not after they reach a certain weight and age.”

“I want to give him the tools that he can use to give himself good sleep now instead of waiting until he’s older!” Fedotowsky-Manno continues of Riley after explaining how sleep training helped Molly go “from being fussy and barely napping all day” to “sleeping 12 hours through the night and taking long naps during the day.”

“I also want to sleep myself,” she admits. “I know I’m a better mother when I’m well rested. And I am a much better mother when I’m not rocking him to sleep in my arms for all of his naps throughout the day.”

While Fedotowsky-Manno is firm in her praises of sleep training, the lifestyle blogger confesses she was “pretty nervous” handing Kimberly the reins for the night.

“I wanted to be there for Riley and see how he did but at the same time I knew that Kimberly was the expert and would handle everything beautifully,” she writes. “And I’m happy to report that she said he had a great first night! I knew he would pick up on sleep training really quickly since for the past week, he’s actually done pretty well with his sleeping.”

“But even Kimberly said he picked it up quickly,” adds the star. “It just goes to show how ready he was to learn to put himself back to sleep.”