Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is opening up about suffering a miscarriage.

The former Bachelorette star revealed the sad news on Tuesday, saying she hopes that by sharing her story, it will help other women feel less alone in their own experiences.

"I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here," Fedotowsky-Manno, 35, wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption, explaining that she created the post while in her car after a follow-up with her doctor.

"I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart. I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up)," she continued. "I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could’ve been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad."

"I want to share this because I think it’s important," she said. "I’m so uplifted and encouraged by the way I’m seeing social media change. Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad - the smiles & the tears. ❤️"

The TV personality and blogger said that it's "such a long story of how it all happened," and that she is unsure if she will ever share the full story.

"It happened early one morning when I had intense cramping. I passed the gestational sac - which was the size of a plum - in my bedroom," she recalled, saying she "was in complete shock when it happened."

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Ali Fedotowsky/instagram

"I sat and stared at it for hours - not able to fully comprehend what happened," she continued. "And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating. Actually, being completely exhausted for weeks was one of the first signs that I was pregnant."

"I’m writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you," she went on. "We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years."

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and Kevin Manno with children Molly and Riley Ashley Burns Photography

"But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid - whatever they may be❤️ With love, Ali #miscarriage," she concluded.

On her Instagram Story, the mother of two thanked fans and followers for their support after she shared the sad news of her recent miscarriage.

"Thank you for all your love and support on my last post," she said. "It was a difficult few weeks for sure."