Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Cuddles Daughter Molly Before Surgery for Broken Arm: 'I'm Honestly in Shock'

Ali Fedotowky-Manno is comforting her daughter Molly Sullivan through a broken arm and surgery.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette posted a photo laying in a hospital bed with her grinning little girl, 6, who appeared to be enjoying some extra love during a tough time.

"My sweet girl still smiling after so much pain," Fedotowsky-Manno, 38, captioned the snap, which showed her daughter's arm in a sling, with mom cuddled up holding her hand. "Molly and I are spending the night in the hospital tonight. I'm honestly in shock and can't even process that she broke her arm so badly. One minute she was giggling and playing on the playground and the next minute she had fallen off the monkey bars and was screaming in pain."



"She'll have surgery first thing in the morning," the mom added. "Send her healing vibes and love. It's been a really hard week. I'm just so grateful to hold her in my arms tonight ❤️."

Along with Molly, the 123life co-founder and her husband Kevin Manno, 39, share son Riley Doran, 4, who just had his first tee-ball game.

"It's been a heavy week, so this was something we all needed and cherished," Fedotowsky-Manno wrote on a family pic one day prior.

This isn't the first time Molly has suffered a medical emergency. Just last March, Molly was hospitalized after becoming "severely hydrated."

At the time, Fedotowsky-Manno shared she was "spending the night" at Children's Hospital in Nashville with her daughter. (The family had just relocated to Nashville from Los Angeles in 2021 for a fresh start after the L.A. lockdowns.)

"She's OK," the former TV host shared in an Instagram post with her followers. "She is just severely dehydrated and they feel she needs to be monitored overnight and given liquids via an IV to get where the doctor feel she needs to be."

Fedotowsky-Manno then praised her fans for their kind "messages and advice and words of encouragement and concern for Molly." She expressed that the experience was "really hard" and that she felt "so very scared" but feels "extremely grateful." She also thanked her husband for taking care of their family, as mom was feeling under the weather at the time as well.

"My heart goes out to every parent out there who has felt the fear and pain of seeing your child (or any loved one) so sick."

The next day, Fedotowsky-Manno gave her fans an update, sharing that Molly had been discharged.

Back in December 2021, Fedotowsky-Manno opened up about Molly's infectious personality to PEOPLE.

"My daughter is the most free spirit — she is so creative and you give her a strawberry, a bubble gum wrapper and a pencil and she will come up with something amazing," she raves. "She'll turn it into a puppet. She is so, so creative. When Pebbles told me about their Never Stop Doo-ing project, I was like, oh my God, this is amazing. I love it so much."