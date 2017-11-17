Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I'm scared, but I also know they are going to be able to play together and I can't wait for that," second-time mom-to-be Ali Fedotowsky-Manno tells PEOPLE

Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Opens Up About Morning Sickness and Expecting Her Second Child

It’s a Bachelorette baby No. 2!

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno are expecting a little brother or sister for their 16-month-old daughter Molly Sullivan — and the mom-to-be opened up to PEOPLE about how her pregnancy is going this time around.

“I feel so connected to this baby already,” says the 33-year-old former Bachelorette, who has a blog, AliLuvs.com, and is a lifestyle expert on Hallmark’s Home & Family. “I already know what joy he or she will bring into our lives.”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

Fedotowsky-Manno reveals that she and her husband, a radio host, were trying to get pregnant for five months before they conceived.

“We really wanted them to be two years apart, but it wasn’t happening,” says the blogger and former reality star. “So I took the Clearblue Ovulation Test and found out I had been ovulating much earlier than I thought I was. After I realized that, we got pregnant right away!”

She also shares how she broke the news to Kevin. “I took a test in the morning and when it was positive, I ordered a book, I’m a Big Sister, from Amazon and had it delivered the same day,” explains Fedotowsky-Manno.

“So that night, I gave the book to Kevin and that’s how he found out!” she continues. “His face was pure shock and so super happy too.”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, daughter Molly Sullivan and husband Kevin Manno

Joyful moments aside, early pregnancy wasn’t without a few bumps for Fedotowsky-Manno. “It was constant nausea,” she says. “It felt like I wanted to throw up all the time! And the hardest part is the sheer exhaustion. I’m so tired and Molly is such an early riser. She has me up at 5:30 a.m.!”

Now, the parents-to-be (they know the sex of the baby, due in May, but aren’t sharing yet) are excitedly anticipating expanding their family, despite a few nerves.