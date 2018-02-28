This will be the second child for Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband, who are already parents to daughter Molly

It’ll be a boy for Ali Fedotowsky-Manno!

The former Bachelorette star, who announced in November that she is expecting a second child with her husband Kevin Manno, revealed Wednesday on both her blog and social media that she is pregnant with a son, who is due in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Oh Boy!!! 💙👶🏻 Kevin, Molly, Owen and I are so excited to share that we are expecting a little boy!!!!” she captioned a smiling family photo — which included herself, Manno, their 19-month-old daughter Molly and dog Owen — sitting in front of blue balloons that read “BABY.”



“Sharing our entire story as well as a video from the moment we found out on my blog today!!!” she wrote and added three blue hearts.

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns Photography

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns Photography

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns Photography

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“We’re having a BOY!!!! Oh my gosh you guys, I’m so excited to finally share this news with all of you. We’ve been wanting to share for such a long time now but we kept putting it off because we just kept forgetting to plan a cute gender reveal photo for Instagram! Ha!” she wrote on her blog. “That seems like such a silly reason to wait, but you guys know I’m obsessed with photography and I really wanted a cute photo to commemorate the occasion.”

Fedotowsky-Manno, 33, also shared a video of the emotional moment she and her family found out the sex of their second child on Nov. 11.

While siting on the floor together, the reality star and lifestyle blogger recorded the moment she opened the envelope, which the couple had for 24 hours, and learned the sex with her husband and daughter.

“If it’s a boy, Molly will have a brother and we’ll get to have a boy. But if it’s a girl, Molly will get to have a sister … Either way we’re super happy. We only want to have two babies, so this just feels very final,” she said.

“This is going to change our lives,” she shared before she quickly glanced at the paper and said with a laugh, “It’s a boy!”

WATCH: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Expecting Second Child

Upon learning that they will be welcoming a baby boy into the family, both Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband teared up.

“Molly, you’re going to have a little brother!” said a happy Fedotowsky-Manno, who wiped away tears. “We would have been so happy either way, but part of me was hoping it was going to be a boy. … I always said like 60 percent I want a boy, 40 percent I want a girl.”

“Because if this wasn’t a boy, we’d never have a boy,” said Manno, 34, who shared a sweet kiss with his wife.

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns Photography

“It was just scary to know,” said Fedotowsky-Manno. “I think deep down I really wanted a boy, because we wanted one of each to be able to experience one of each and we know we don’t want to have another — at least for now, never say never. Now we get our little boy.”