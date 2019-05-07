One year after giving birth to her second child, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is celebrating the changes in her body.

“I think that when you become a mom your idea about your body just completely changes,” the former Bachelorette star, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“You no longer look at your body necessarily as something that needs to be perfect,” shares the mother of two. “You’d rather look at your body as something that already is perfect because of the amazing things that it does.”

Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno share two children: 2½-year-old daughter Molly Sullivan and son Riley Doran, who turns 1 on May 24.

Ten months after giving birth to their little boy, Fedotowsky-Manno shared before-and-after snaps of her pregnant belly to Instagram and proudly showed off her “large flap of loose skin.”

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

Reflecting on the empowering post, Fedotowsky-Manno says she is continuing to honor rather than criticize her postpartum body and hopes that all mothers also choose to embrace the changes to their figures.

“You don’t strive to be perfect, you know it is perfect, because it created life. It fed your child for a year, it picks up your child, cares for your child,” says the former reality TV star. “You can walk, you have your arms. I’m just so grateful for my body that I look at it completely differently now.”

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Ali Fedotowsky/Instagram

While Fedotowsky-Manno is embracing her physique, she admits she’s looked into “little tiny procedures” to help her body bounce back.

“Look, my flap of skin on my tummy, do I ever think I’m going to want it there forever? No, like I’ve already looked into cool-sculpting, all these little tiny procedures I can do. I wouldn’t want to go under the knife, but I’ve looked at little procedures,” she admits.

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and husband Kevin Manno with daughter Molly and son Rachel Murray/Getty

Still, when she looks down at her stomach, she has a sense of gratitude.

“But at the same time, for now, I embrace it. I feel like it’s a badge of honor, I feel grateful for it,” she shares.

“That’s my main thing,” the television personality and blogger says with a smile. “Moms shouldn’t look at how to make their body perfect — they should look at their body and say it is perfect because look at all the incredible things my body has done!”