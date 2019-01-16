Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Had Postpartum Surgery 6 Months After Welcoming Son to Remove Placenta

Like mama, like son — in good times and bad.

Both Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her 7-month-old son Riley Doran ended 2018 with trips to the doctor. The proud mom — who shares Riley and 2½-year-old daughter Molly Sullivan with husband Kevin Manno — told followers in November that Riley was undergoing breathing treatments after catching a cold.

Now, while the cold is old news, he still “does have weird breathing in general,” the former Bachelorette star, 34, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview while promoting her partnership with Kibbles 'n Bits.

“Ever since he was born, we kept telling our doctor, ‘He sounds like a pug, he sounds like a pug. That breathing can’t be right,’ ” she says.

But according to Riley’s doctor, “It’s too early to diagnose now,” Fedotowsky-Manno says, adding that they have to wait until he matures more in order to discern any problems with his airways.

Fedotowsky-Manno also had a tough November in terms of her own health. The same month her son came down with a cold (and her daughter caught a fever!), she had a “minor surgery” to remove placenta that was left over in her uterus after giving birth to Riley.

“The same thing happened with Molly, but the placenta worked itself out with medication,” she explains. “With Riley, it was so stuck inside of me, a little sticky sucker, that it wouldn’t come out, so I had a minor surgery where the doctor did a [dilation and curettage] to suck it out.”

After the D&C procedure, the former reality star remembers experiencing “a lot of hormonal changes” that dramatically impacted her emotions. “I was feeling not myself — sad and really anxious,” she reveals, recalling staring at her computer for hours “and not getting anything done.”

“I talked to my doctor about it and she said after a surgery like that, big hormonal shifts can happen,” says the star.

“I’m feeling better now. It’s crazy when you have a baby — so many things go on with your hormones. And you’re expected to bounce back and everything’s fine but that’s not always the case with postpartum. I definitely went through something because of that surgery.”

Even with the medical bumps, there’s a lot that Fedotowsky-Manno is happy about these days. Riley is now able to sit in a highchair, “which means Kevin and I can finally sit and eat food,” she tells PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Molly is not letting her brother pass her by in the maturity department — she can count to 10 and list off colors in Spanish. “I don’t even know my colors in Spanish,” the blogger and mom jokes.

In addition to her two human babies, Fedotowsky-Manno is also enjoying spending time with her fur one named Owen. “Owen is my first, my first fur baby. He’s stayed a baby even though human kiddos have come into the picture,” she says.

In partnership with Kibbles 'n Bits, Fedotowsky-Manno has been vocal about the importance of being attentive to pets when (human) kids come into the picture.

She says that Owen has helped teach her daughter responsibility around the house. To that end, Fedotowsky-Manno has Molly feed their dog every morning.

“She totally loves it,” Fedotowsky-Manno tells PEOPLE of her older child‘s daily chore. “I think a pet is a great way to teach your child responsibilities.”