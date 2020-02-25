Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Left 'Mortified' After Son Riley, 1, Poops in Pool at Hawaiian Resort

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is getting candid about the realities of having a constipated toddler.

On Monday, the Bachelorette alum, 35, opened up about a “super embarrassing” incident involving her son in an Instagram Story, revealing to her followers that Riley Doran, 1, had accidentally defecated in the hotel pool during their current family vacation at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Hawaii.

The update came hours after Fedotowsky-Manno shared that Riley “hasn’t poop in 3 days” in an Instagram post.

“So, Riley pooped and I’m so mortified at what went down when he finally pooped that I don’t think I’m ready to share — or will ever be able to share — but I’m just letting you guys all know it happened,” she said in a video, giving the camera the thumbs up.

The mother of two went into detail about experience in a later Instagram Story video after fans guessed that Riley had an accident while playing in the resort pool.

“You all guessed that Riley pooped in the pool. That’s the truth,” she confirmed in the clip. “He pooped in the pool. They had to shut the pool down for like an hour-and-a-half.”

She continued, “It was super embarrassing, so that’s Riley’s poop story.”

Fedotowsky-Manno went on to explain to followers that she had tried to prevent the accident by having Riley wear a water-resistant nappy in the pool. Unfortunately, she said, he had “runny as F poops and it all leaked out of his swim diaper.”

However, the incident didn’t put a damper on her day.

“Anyway, today was awesome. We had the best day,” she told fans in another video. “The kids had so much fun. I still don’t have a voice, but I don’t care. I had the best time and we’re really happy.”

During her Hawaiian vacation, the lifestyle blogger also kept fans updated about her family’s use of proper sun protection after she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — in January.

Fedotowsky-Manno can be seen helping Riley apply sunscreen in one video, while another shows her wearing a sun visor to cover her face.

“GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office,” she wrote in an Instagram post last month. “Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma.”

“Needless to say, i’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!” she added.

In addition to Riley, Fedotowsky-Manno is also proud parent to daughter Molly Sullivan, 3, with husband Kevin Manno.

Last May, the lifestyle blogger celebrated the youngest member of the family’s first birthday with a “Little Manno”-themed bash.

Guests were greeted upon entry with a slew of blue and white decorations, including balloons galore — and lots of cute mustache-themed touches like balloons and cupcake toppers and an “Our Little Manno” sign by Woodums.

Between taking in the gorgeous decorations and giving love to Riley, who couldn’t have looked cuter in his dashing black-and-white formal wear and precious top hat, attendees noshed on a variety of goodies — like desserts by Polkatots, including a three-tier cake with a topper that proclaimed, “Our Little Manno.”

“When I was coming up with themes for his birthday, my friend suggested the little man theme,” Fedotowsky-Manno told PEOPLE exclusively of her son’s big day. “And then when we realized we could change it to Manno, it could not have been more perfect.”