Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Breaks Down in Tears After Revealing She 'Lost' Her 'Mind' on Daughter

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is the first mom to admit that it’s hard to stay even-keeled every moment of the day.

The former Bachelorette opened up in a teary series of videos on her Instagram Story Thursday, where she revealed she had “lost [her] mind” on her 2½-year-old daughter Molly Sullivan shortly beforehand.

“I’ve been crying all morning not only from what I posted earlier, but I lost my mind on Molly this morning — like, screamed at her. It was probably my least proud moment as a mom ever,” said Fedotowsky-Manno, 34. “I’m embarrassed to share it, but I feel like not to share it would be fake. … I feel so horrible about it.”

“I cried to one of the moms at school today, when I dropped [Molly] off for school,” she continued. “And I know every mom goes through this — or a lot of moms, I shouldn’t say every — just loses their cool on their kids and yells, but I feel so bad about it.”

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Ali Fedotowsky/ Instagram

In a follow-up post on her Instagram feed, the lifestyle blogger apologized to her “sweet girl” and, alongside an adorable photograph of Molly holding bunches of colorful tulips, went into detail about what happened during the “rough morning” between the two.

“This morning I completely lost it with her,” wrote Fedotowsky-Manno. “It’s hard for me to explain what happened but she was being extremely difficult (kicking and screaming) and my patience was wearing very thin. And when I say I yelled, I really screamed! I’ve never heard anything like that come out of me before. It not only scared her but it scared me. I didn’t recognize myself.”

“And afterwords (sp.) as she was sobbing it took me a good 10 minutes before I could even comfort her,” continued the mother of two. “I really felt like a failure. Once I was able to get myself together I scooped her up in my arms and hugged her as tight as I could and told her how sorry I was. I tried to explain to her that I get mad sometimes too but that I still love her so much.”

Fortunately, the tears turned into laughs soon enough between Fedotowsky-Manno and her daughter. “On our drive to school afterwards, I broke down and sobbed 3 different times. But because I was sobbing so hard she thought I was laughing. So she started laughing & said ‘This is so funny mommy!’ I know she just wanted to see me smile 💔,” the star explained.

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and family Rachel Murray/Getty

Fedotowsky-Manno explained that she talked to two other parents at the school after dropping Molly off, who hugged her and assured her they had “been in the same place” before — as have “many other moms” she knows.

“When I got home from dropping her off I sat in my car for a good hour and cried,” she continued. “I’ve never done anything like that before. I just couldn’t pull myself together. And even as I write this I have tears in my eyes. That’s just not the mom I want to be. I need to keep it together when she can’t. I need to be better. For her and for myself.”

“I don’t have any profound message here. I just needed to write it down & felt like sharing it to I keep myself accountable and hopefully help others who have felt this way. Tomorrow I’ll be better ❤️”