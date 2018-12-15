Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's 'Brave' Son Riley, 6 Months, Uses Oxygen Mask for Breathing Troubles

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno’s 6-month-old son Riley Doran isn’t past his breathing troubles just yet.

On Friday, the Bachelorette alum — who shares Riley and 2-year-old daughter Molly Sullivan with husband Kevin Manno, 35 — shared a video of her “brave little boy” as he used an oxygen mask to help him breathe.

“He’s sooo chill,” she wrote, as Riley calmly laid in her loving arms.

Prior to the video, Fedotowsky-Manno, 34, told her followers that she had to take Riley back to the doctor because “his breathing is weird again” and “still isn’t great.”

Fedotowsky-Manno first opened up about her son’s breathing problems in November, according to the Daily Mail, when she told her followers that Riley was undergoing treatment for the ailment after catching a cold.

She said Molly was also sick at the time, having had a fever for a few days, according to the Daily Mail.

“Both kids have been through a lot today. But this guy is smiling through it all. Lots of tests still to do on both kids. But they are hanging in there,” Fedotowsky-Manno said as Manno held a breathing mask to his son, the Daily Mail reported.

“It’s been a crazy day already. We’ve been to the doctor’s office twice, once with each kiddo,” she added, the Daily Mail reported. “The good news is that Riley’s breathing is getting much better! He’s still on the breathing treatments but he’s getting better. And Molly didn’t have a fever today.”

Earlier on Friday, Fedotowsky-Manno opened up on her Instagram Story about why she doesn’t want more children.

“I fell like my family is complete,” she wrote. “I have a boy and a girl and we love them both so much. Plus being a mom is really hard and I don’t know how much more I can take on.”

Fedotowsky-Manno also isn’t a fan of the physical childbirth takes.

“I don’t want to be pregnant again,” she said. “Labor is no joke.”

In November, the mother of two shared a photo of her post-baby body on Instagram with an inspirational message about the importance of acknowledging the positive physical transformations after giving birth.

“Self-love is a difficult thing to fully embrace. When I look at myself in the mirror I can’t help but notice that my hips are wider than they used to be, my wrinkles are deeper than when I was in my 20’s, and my stomach has lumps and bumps that didn’t used to be there,” she said. “But then I try to remember that my hips are wider because they give birth to two beautiful children. My wrinkles are deeper because I’ve spent countless sleepless nights making sure my kiddos are cared for, fed, and loved.”

“And my belly is extra squishy because it spent 18 months making sure two sweet little babies had a place to call home. Sometimes what we see as ‘flaws’ on the outside, are actually what make us stunningly beautiful on the inside,” Fedotowsky-Manno concluded.