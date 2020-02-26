Image zoom Jillian Harris and son Leo and Ali Fedotowsky with daughter Molly Ali Fedotowsky/Instagram

Bachelor(ettes) in paradise!

On Tuesday afternoon, Bachelorette alums Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and Jillian Harris posed for an adorable pic together at the Fairmont Kea Lani hotel in Maui, Hawaii.

Posted by Fedotowsky-Manno, the cute snapshot sees the two former reality stars playing around and soaking up the sun with their kids.

The latter mama, 35, opted to wear a stylish matching one-piece with her adorable 3½-year-old daughter Molly Sullivan while Harris, 40, wore a similarly designed one-piece printed suit as she held her son Leo George, also 3½.

Though the duo appeared to be having the time of their lives in the Instagram shot, Fedotowsky-Manno previously documented that her family’s vacation was anything but at the moment her younger child, 21-month-old son Riley Doran, pooped in the resort’s pool.

On Monday, Fedotowsky-Manno opened up about the “embarrassing” incident involving her son in an Instagram Story, revealing to her followers that Riley had accidentally defecated in the hotel pool during their stay.

The update came just mere hours after Fedotowsky-Manno shared that her young son “hasn’t poop(ed) in 3 days” in an Instagram post.

“So, Riley pooped and I’m so mortified at what went down when he finally pooped that I don’t think I’m ready to share — or will ever be able to share — but I’m just letting you guys all know it happened,” she said in a video, giving the camera the thumbs up.

The mother of two went into detail about experience in a later Instagram Story video after fans guessed that Riley had an accident while playing in the resort pool.

“You all guessed that Riley pooped in the pool. That’s the truth,” she confirmed in the clip. “He pooped in the pool. They had to shut the pool down for like an hour and a half.”

She continued, “It was super embarrassing. So that’s Riley’s poop story.”

Fedotowsky-Manno went on to explain to her many followers that she had tried to prevent the accident by having Riley wear a water-resistant diaper in the pool but he unfortunately had “runny as F poops and it all leaked out of his swim diaper.”

However, the incident didn’t put a damper on her day.

“Anyway, today was awesome. We had the best day,” she told fans in another video. “The kids had so much fun. I still don’t have a voice, but I don’t care. I had the best time and we’re really happy.”