Ali Fedotowsky's Daughter Molly, 4, Hospitalized After Becoming 'Severely Dehydrated'

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is opening up her daughter Molly Sullivan's recent health scare.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette star, 37, revealed on Instagram that she and Molly, 4, were "spending the night" at Children's Hospital after her little one became "severely dehydrated."

Sharing a slideshow of photos of Molly in a hospital bed, hooked up to IVs, Fedotowsky-Manno explained: "Molly and I are spending the night at the Children's Hospital tonight. She's OK. She is just severely dehydrated and they feel she needs to be monitored overnight and given liquids via an IV to get where the doctor feel she needs to be."

Fedotowsky-Manno then praised her followers for their kind "messages and advice and words of encouragement and concern for Molly."

She expressed that the experience was "really hard" and that she felt "so very scared" but feels "extremely grateful."

Fedotowsky-Manno then shared that she herself has also been under the weather, and thanked her husband Kevin Manno for taking care of their family.

"Grateful for my husband who has worked so hard to take care of us (I haven't said anything but I haven't been feeling well either) while keeping Riley separate so he doesn't get sick. Grateful for her doctor that didn't send us home instead sent us straight to the ER. Grateful for the doctors and nurses here that have taken such good care of us. And especially grateful that they don't think it's anything more serious and hopefully we will be going home tomorrow," Fedotowsky-Manno continued.

"My heart goes out to every parent out there who has felt the fear and pain of seeing your child (or any loved one) so sick."

The next day, Fedotowsky-Manno gave her fans an update, sharing that Molly had been discharged.

"Home! Molly is home and almost back to her old self! She even found a lucky penny when we walked out of the hospital this morning to our car. It might sound silly but her finding that penny (and of course being discharged from the hospital) made breathe a huge sigh of relief. Like that penny is going to keep her safe or something," Fedotowsky-Manno wrote alongside a photo of a smiling Molly and a video of the little one eating.

Raving over her baby girl, Fedotowsky-Manno said Molly "was an absolute trooper in the hospital!"

"She got poked and pricked so many times because they were having trouble finding veins because of her dehydration and I'm just so proud of her! She's my little rockstar!"

Fedotowsky-Manno previously opened up about Molly's infectious personality, telling PEOPLE in December 2021 she is a "free spirit."

"My daughter is the most free spirit — she is so creative and you give her a strawberry, a bubble gum wrapper and a pencil and she will come up with something amazing," she raves. "She'll turn it into a puppet. She is so, so creative. When Pebbles told me about their Never Stop Doo-ing project, I was like, oh my God, this is amazing. I love it so much."