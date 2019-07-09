We All Scream! Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Daughter Molly Turns 3 at Colorful Ice-Cream-Themed Party

It was a sweet birthday for a sweet birthday girl!

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno’s daughter Molly Sullivan celebrated her third birthday on Saturday, and her mom, dad Kevin Manno and baby brother Riley Doran, 13 months, pulled out all the stops to make her party extra special.

Molly’s bash took place at Camelot Kids in Los Angeles, with photos snapped by a photographer with Ographr. The party was complete with a bright pink balloon wall and balloon ice-cream creations by Popped Balloon Designs.

There was also an array of colorful treats from Polkatots Cupcakes, who made the birthday girl a tri-layer sprinkle cake that spelled out “MOLLY” in confetti cookies.

“Our sweet girl is always singing happy birthday to everyone around her — to me, Daddy, Riley, Owen, Elmo, Moana, Mr. Whale, etc … 😂 So it was pretty special to get to sing happy birthday to her!” the former Bachelorette shared on Instagram, posting a picture of Molly’s cake.

The lifestyle blogger also shared a video of everyone singing her daughter “Happy Birthday” while she and Manno held the birthday girl near her incredible cake.

Molly, wearing a pink dress and coordinating cape, adorably sang along before blowing out the “3”-shaped candle and yelling “Hooray!” — throwing her hands up in the air.

Amid the birthday celebrations, Fedotowsky-Manno shared a loving throwback post for her daughter on Instagram, expressing how proud she was of Molly.

“And just like that my baby girl is 3. I am already so proud of the little girl you’re growing into my sweet girl,” the mother of two wrote alongside photos of Molly now and when she was first born.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are destined for great things,” she added. “I can only hope I make you as proud as your mommy. Happy Birthday my love. #birthdaygirl #thisis3 #happybirthday“