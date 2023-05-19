Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter's Accident Was Frightening, Talks Surgery Day Before Her 4th Birthday

Alfonso Ribeiro talked with Tamron Hall about 4-year-old daughter Ava's scary scooter accident

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 19, 2023 11:14 AM
Alfonso Ribeiro Tamron Hall
Photo: Tamron Hall/YouTube

Alfonso Ribeiro is celebrating his daughter's resilience.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host, 51, shared an update on his daughter Ava, 4, after she suffered a scary scooter accident last week. While sitting down with Tamron Hall on the Tamron Hall Show Thursday, Ribeiro discussed how Ava is handling the situation.

"She had to have surgery the day before [her birthday], she had road rash and it was pretty frightening," Ribeiro said as he pointed to an image of Ava at her Tangled-themed birthday party. "But she's such a trooper."

Ribeiro and wife Angela share Ava and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum also has 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor also opened up about the incident while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this week.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

Earlier this week, the actor shared photos from Ava's birthday party on his Instagram. The little one could be seen with a big smile on her face despite the marks on her face and arms from her accident.

Ribeiro celebrated his daughter for how she handled the scary situation in the caption to his birthday Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue."

"As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave, strong and creative," the proud dad continued. "I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I'm forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes."

