Alfonso Ribeiro: My Wife 'Would Love' to Keep Having Kids

While winning Dancing with the Stars, going on tour with the cast and producing a couple different shows at once is all very important, Alfonso Ribeiro has an even more significant role in life.

In fact, some may say, the most essential task of all: diaper duty.

“That’s the real job,” Ribeiro, 43, told PEOPLE at the premiere of Will Smith‘s new movie Focus in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Ribeiro and wife Angela Unkrich are expecting their second child together — they are already parents to 15-month-old son Alfonso Lincoln — in the spring. “This pregnancy has been a breeze compared to the last,” the mom-to-be says.

And although he won’t reveal the sex of their baby on the way — “Maybe some blue and pink,” Ribeiro teases — the proud parents may already be planning for the pitter-patter of even more little feet. “Well, I [also] have a daughter that’s 12, but we’ll see what we’re going to do after this,” he says.

Adds the actor while motioning to his wife, “I know this one over here would love to keep going.”

