Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares New Photo of Daughter's Recovery, Says She's 'Doing Better Each Day'

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter is on the mend following a scary scooter accident.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and wife Angela revealed earlier this month that their 4-year-old daughter Ava underwent emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

While answering fan questions on her Instagram Story last week, Angela shared that her little girl is "doing better and better each day" as she recovers from her injuries.

"She has certainly been [a] trooper this past week," added Angela alongside a picture of Ava where her injuries on her face and arms can be seen.

Ribeiro, 51, appeared on Tamron Hall last week where he celebrated Ava's resilience while discussing her scooter accident.

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

"She had to have surgery the day before [her birthday], she had road rash and it was pretty frightening," Ribeiro said as he pointed to an image of Ava at her Tangled-themed birthday party. "But she's such a trooper."

The actor also opened up about the incident while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

Earlier this month, the comedian shared photos from Ava's birthday party on his Instagram. The little one could be seen with a big smile on her face despite the marks on her body from her accident.

Ribeiro celebrated his daughter for how she handled the scary situation in the caption to his birthday Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue."

"As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave, strong and creative," the proud dad continued. "I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I'm forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes."

Ribeiro and wife Angela share Ava and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum also has 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.