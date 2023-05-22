Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares New Photo of Daughter's Recovery, Says She's 'Doing Better Each Day'

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter Ava experienced a scary scooter accident the day before her fourth birthday, but is doing "better and better each day," says her mom Angela

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 10:58 AM

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter is on the mend following a scary scooter accident.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and wife Angela revealed earlier this month that their 4-year-old daughter Ava underwent emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

While answering fan questions on her Instagram Story last week, Angela shared that her little girl is "doing better and better each day" as she recovers from her injuries.

"She has certainly been [a] trooper this past week," added Angela alongside a picture of Ava where her injuries on her face and arms can be seen.

Ribeiro, 51, appeared on Tamron Hall last week where he celebrated Ava's resilience while discussing her scooter accident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram
Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

"She had to have surgery the day before [her birthday], she had road rash and it was pretty frightening," Ribeiro said as he pointed to an image of Ava at her Tangled-themed birthday party. "But she's such a trooper."

The actor also opened up about the incident while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

Earlier this month, the comedian shared photos from Ava's birthday party on his Instagram. The little one could be seen with a big smile on her face despite the marks on her body from her accident.

Ribeiro celebrated his daughter for how she handled the scary situation in the caption to his birthday Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue."

"As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave, strong and creative," the proud dad continued. "I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I'm forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes."

Ribeiro and wife Angela share Ava and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum also has 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

Related Articles
Alfonso Ribeiro Tamron Hall
Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter's Accident Was Frightening, Talks Surgery Day Before Her 4th Birthday
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
alfonso ribeiro and daughter scooter injuries
Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter, 4, Faces Long Recovery After Doctor Scalpeled Skin Following Accident
Alfonso, Ava
Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Daughter Ava, 4, Suffered Scooter Accident Day Before Her 4th Birthday
alfonso ribeiro kids
Alfonso Ribeiro's 4 Kids: Meet the Actor's Daughters and Sons
Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich
Who Is Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife? All About Angela Ribeiro
Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023
Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava: Everything He's Said About Being a Dad
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Enjoys 'Date' with Daughter Ava to Judge UCLA's Annual Spring Sing: 'Couldn't Be Happier'
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
shaquil barrett's wife shares heart wrenching videos of daughter laughing after 2-year-old dies in drowning accident
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Shares Heart-Wrenching Videos of Daughter Laughing One Week After Toddler's Death
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo
Katelyn Brown Looks Back at Moments from the Road with Daughters on Husband Kane Brown's Tour
Kane Brown's Wife Katelyn Looks Back at 'Unforgettable Memories' with Daughters on Husband's Tour
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Relax at Home
Kelly Ripa Shares Photo in Bed with Mark Consuelos Before 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut
Jeremy Renner and daughter Ava
Jeremy Renner Reveals What 'Scared' Daughter Ava, 10, Told Him After His Tragic Snowplow Accident
Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie
All About Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhTCMBukAR/?hl=en. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday