Let’s all celebrate Alfonso Ribeiro‘s baby news with the Carlton dance!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 47, announced he and wife Angela are expecting their third child together on Instagram and Twitter Friday.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

In their photo, the mother-to-be revealed her baby bump alongside their two sons Anders Reyn, 3½, and Alfonso Lincoln, 5, who adorably carried faux bumps under their shirts.

“Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019 #expectinganother #babybump,” the couple captioned their announcement.

Among the many famous friends to congratulate the pair was Justin Timberlake as well as many members of Ribeiro’s former Dancing with the Stars costars, including Jenna Johnson, Kym Johnson Herjavec and Hayley Erbert.

Ribeiro is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Alfonso Ribeiro Matthew Eisman/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kat and 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Before Anders was born, Ribeiro previously told PEOPLE that he was looking to expand his brood.

“I’m not done having kids,” he said in 2014. “I don’t want to be 75 years old when my kid graduates from college, so I’m going to have to get on this really soon!”

“My wife wants to have a girl next, so we will go for the girl next — but you never know,” quipped the actor.

RELATED VIDEO: When Was the Last Time Alfonso Ribeiro Took a Family Vacation?



News of their baby on the way comes weeks after the couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.

“6 years ago @mrsangelaribeiro1 made me the luckiest man alive. Every day I get to wake up next to you and know I have the greatest partner. You are my ride or die,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos host wrote in a sweet tribute post Oct. 13.

“Together we are stronger, better and happier. Thank you so much for being my partner for life. I simply couldn’t be any happier than when we are together. Happy Anniversary my love,” he added.