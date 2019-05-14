Cue the Carlton Dance! Alfonso Ribeiro and Wife Angela Welcome Daughter Ava Sue

The Fresh Princess has arrived!

Alfonso Ribeiro and wife Angela are the proud parents of a daughter named Ava Sue Ribeiro, who arrived during the morning hours on Monday, May 13, the actor shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“Ava Sue Ribeiro finally decided to send @mrsangelaribeiro1 to the hospital on Mother’s Day and came into our world early yesterday morning,” Ribeiro captioned a sweet photograph of his snoozing baby girl. “Both Ava and Mommy are doing great. Thank you Dr. Jason Rothbart for an amazing job.”

Alfonso Ribeiro/Instagram. Inset: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Baby Ava is the third child for Angela, who also shares sons Anders Reyn, 4, and Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, 5½, with the actor. In addition, Ribeiro, 47, is dad to 16-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

Alfonso Ribeiro and family Alfonso Riberio/Instagram

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum announced on Instagram in November that he and Angela, who married in October 2012, were expecting their third child together.

In their photo, the then-mother-to-be revealed her baby bump alongside their two sons, who adorably carried faux bumps under their shirts.

“Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019 #expectinganother #babybump,” the couple captioned their announcement.

While the family is excited to add another member, Ribeiro and Angela didn’t hesitate to soak up the time with their sons before their baby girl’s arrival with trips to Walt Disney World and Montana.

“Crazy to think this was our last vacay with two little ones. Oh how flights will have such a different dynamic with three littles,” Angela captioned a family snapshot in February, showing the foursome posing in front of a picturesque snowy backdrop, her baby bump on display.

“Man-to-man to zone coverage transition, here we come!” she joked, adding the hashtags, “#thirdtrimester,” “#bigbumpalert,” “#babybump,” “#bigskymontana” and “#yellowstoneclub.”