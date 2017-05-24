Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It was a "rockin' " good time for Alfonso Ribeiro's son Anders, who turned 2 with a party any geologist would be impressed by

For Alfonso Ribeiro‘s son Anders Reyn, his 2nd birthday was a rockin’ good time!

Ribeiro’s younger son with wife Angela turned 2 on April 30, celebrating his milestone that day with Mom and Dad plus 3½-year-old brother Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln. Held in a home near L.A., the stony soirée also included about 15 other kids and their parents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Anders is currently obsessed with rocks, so we figured it would be fun to incorporate that into the theme,” Angela tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind the party. “We had rock painting and lots of Hape dump trucks (the most adorable toy trucks ever!) full of rocks to play with. He absolutely loved it!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns

RELATED VIDEO: When Was the Last Time Alfonso Ribeiro Took a Family Vacation?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 45, and his wife of four years invited Anders’ pals from his music class. Other notable guests? Close friends (and fellow ’90s television mainstay actors) Beverley Mitchell and Donald Faison, with their respective families.

Attendees noshed on various goodies, but the crown-jewel treat was an adorable cupcake pull-apart creation from Polkatots Cupcakes — decorated like a dump truck, complete with edible rocks.

“Polkatots never disappoints!” Angela tells PEOPLE. “They also made small side cakes for Anders, and we tried to get him to go for it, but he’s not a cake boy. He simply won’t eat cake, unlike the rest of us. He preferred the Oreo dirt pudding cups I made instead.”

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns

FROM PEN: Nat Geo’s Mars Manages To Blend Documentary and Scripted Drama Seamlessly

“The rock painting was a big hit, as the kids were able to take their rocks home, along with their dump truck-themed backpacks and sketch pads from Stephen Joseph Gifts, personalized with Mabel’s Labels,” Angela tells PEOPLE of the day’s activities between bites.

And while the family didn’t send their guests home empty-handed, Angela explains that they did request a very simple substitution for traditional presents for the birthday boy.

“In lieu of gifts, we asked everyone to bring a cool rock, whether it was from their backyard or the side of the road,” she says, adding that “the rocks were Anders’ favorite part” of the day. “And sure enough, I’ve never seen a happier 2-year-old.”

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Burns

Of Anders’ budding personality, Angela says, “He’s a curious little guy … very observant and thoughtful, but he can also be very loud and animated like his brother. He has a very sweet and relaxed temperament.”