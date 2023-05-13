Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Daughter Ava, 4, Suffered Scooter Accident Day Before Her 4th Birthday

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter Ava Sue suffered a scooter accident a day before her fourth birthday.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and his wife Angela revealed on Instagram Friday that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," wrote Ribeiro, 51, alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angela began her caption: "My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today."

"I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava's birthday party that 'we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.' I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words," she recalled.

"Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter...the day before her bday," Angela shared. "A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms."

She continued: "Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year-old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.💔"

Ribeiro and Angela share Ava and sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.