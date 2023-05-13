Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Daughter Ava, 4, Suffered Scooter Accident Day Before Her 4th Birthday

"Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year-old, but she was a trooper," Ribeiro's wife Angela wrote

By
Published on May 13, 2023 03:48 PM
Alfonso, Ava
Photo: Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter Ava Sue suffered a scooter accident a day before her fourth birthday.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and his wife Angela revealed on Instagram Friday that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," wrote Ribeiro, 51, alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angela began her caption: "My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today."

"I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava's birthday party that 'we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.' I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words," she recalled.

"Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter...the day before her bday," Angela shared. "A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms."

She continued: "Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year-old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.💔"

Ribeiro and Angela share Ava and sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

Related Articles
Jenna Bush Hager celebrating her 15 year marriage anniversary
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Tribute to Husband Henry on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love Him. A Lot'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Jill Martin Talks About Her Journey as a 'Bonus Mom' and Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love'
Jill Martin Brooks Shares Journey as a 'Bonus Mom,' Explains Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love' (Exclusive)
the Jon & Kate Plus 8 former reality star Jon Gosselin posting a sentimental tribute in honor of his sextuplets' 19th birthday on Instagram.
Gosselin Sextuplets Turn 19 as Their Dad Jon Shares Throwback Pics: 'I Love You All So Much'
Shaquil Barrett daughter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett Breaks Silence After Death of 2-Year-Old: 'Miss You So Much'
Jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Cries as She Says She 'Wasn't There' for Hoda Kotb When Daughter Hope Was Sick
Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
All About Kyla Pratt's 2 Kids
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Shares Chloe's Emotional Text About Julie's First Mother's Day in Jail: 'I'm Sad'
Angie Harrington and family credit: manicproject
Angie Harrington Reveals She's Leaving 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' to Care for Son with Autism (Exclusive)
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC held at The DGA in Los Angeles
Claire Danes Shows Off Baby Bump and Opens Up About Playing Different Types of Moms (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants Kroy Biermann to 'Be Involved' with Four Kids as Ex Files for Sole Custody
Jordanna Barrett Tattoo
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Daughter After 2-Year-Old Dies by Drowning
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Shares Scenes from Son's Baby Shark-Themed 2nd Birthday Party: Watch