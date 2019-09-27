AFV Host Alfonso Ribeiro Says 'There's a Lot of Love in Our House' with 4-Month-Old Ava Sue

It’s been a milestone year for Alfonso Ribeiro in more ways than one.

PEOPLE caught up with Ribeiro ahead of the premiere of the 30th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos — a historic mark for the long-running TV show.

“As time has gone along, we’re getting more and more exciting videos,” the show’s host tells PEOPLE. “People are just falling in love with this show all over again, especially this younger generation.”

PEOPLE also got an exclusive look at the season’s gallery art, which features Ribeiro, 48, alongside the show’s iconic former hosts: Tom Bergeron, who hosted for 15 years, and Bob Saget, the show’s first host for eight years.

Image zoom Tom Bergeron, Alfonso Ribeiro and Bob Sagel ABC

“There is a lot of history in that photo,” Ribeiro says. “It’s very cool that we were all getting able to get together and do that photoshoot. They’re going to also be on our anniversary special taking a look back for the last 30 years. It’s history right there.”

This year is also important for the Ribeiro family. The Fresh Prince star celebrated the birth of his baby Ava Sue with his wife Angela in May. The two also share sons Anders Reyn, 4, and Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, 6. Ribeiro also has 16-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

“She’s a really happy baby,” he says of the 4-month-old. “She just smiles and connects all the time. She’s got two crazy older brothers that love her. She’s just a little sweetheart.”

“There’s a lot of love in our house,” he adds.

While he says their family is “pretty much living in real-time,” and not every hilarious moment is captured by cameras, if one of his kids were to end up in an AFV video, it would be Anders.

“When I say kids are crawling up the walls, he literally crawls up the wall,” he laughs. “He’s a complete daredevil. He’ll do things that AJ won’t even consider doing. He’s the one who would end up on our show if we had the cameras rolling.”

The winning alum of Dancing with the Stars also said he recently paid a visit to the DWTS set and had some advice for some of the contestants — especially Lamar Odom, who’s “got to work a little harder to learn the dance.”

“When you get to see everybody, you definitely get a lot of love,” he says. “The other celebrities on the show try to get nuggets of information to take with them and I’m always willing to give.”

“My big rule is to learn the basic moves so you don’t have to think about the steps anymore,” he adds. “And if you can’t do it in the four hours a day that you’re working with your pro, you’ve got to keep going and keep working through those steps and just have it. That’s when the true magic comes out on that stage.”

But would he ever see himself returning to the dance floor as an all-star contestant? Ribeiro says he’s not too sure.

“It’s the old man comes back to play with the young kids,” he laughs. “I never know if that’s something I would try to do. It’s always better to leave when you’re on top!”

The season premiere of America’s Funniest Home Videos airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.