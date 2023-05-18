Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident

Alfonso Ribeiro and wife Angela marveled at their daughter's resilience in sweet posts recapping her 4th birthday party, which was preceded by a scary scooter accident

Published on May 18, 2023 11:20 AM
Alfonso Ribeiro's family, daughter Ava. Photo: Alfonso Ribeiro Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter managed to enjoy her 4th birthday despite a scary accident hours before.

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars co-host, 51, shared photos from daughter Ava's birthday party, a Tangled-themed celebration. The little one could be seen with a big smile on her face despite the marks on her face and arms after a scooter accident the day prior led to some tough injuries.

The actor celebrated his daughter for how she handled the scary situation in the caption to his birthday Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue."

"As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave, strong and creative," the proud dad continued. "I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I'm forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes."

The actor's wife Angela also shared photos from the day and a message to her little girl, writing, "This sweet yet fierce, charismatic, independent & insanely smart girl turned 4 yesterday. Even though part of me is not ready for my baby to get older, I love watching her grow."

The mom of three continued, "She is full of personality, wise beyond her years, can sing beautifully on key without a single voice lesson, and is already a master negotiator. I love her imagination, bravery, athleticism, and her ability to express and show love."

"And even with her nasty spill the day before her party, this tough girl didn't complain once about the pain or when I had to apply the ointment every two hours," she concluded. "Happy 4th Birthday, Ava Sue. Beyond blessed to be your mama.❤️😘🥳."

Alfonso Ribeiro, Angela Unkrich and their kids Alfonso Ribeiro, Jr., Ava Ribeiro and Anders Ribeiro attend the Holiday Road Friends & Family Preview Night 2021
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this week, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor opened up about the incident.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

When Consuelos, 52, asked Ribeiro if Ava is going to be okay, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."

Ribeiro and Angela share Ava and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

