Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter, 4, Faces Long Recovery After Doctor Scalpeled Skin Following Accident

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor detailed what happened to his youngest child, daughter Ava the day before her 4th birthday

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 16, 2023 11:52 AM
alfonso ribeiro and daughter scooter injuries
Photo: Alfonso Ribeiro/Instagram, Joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alfonso Ribeiro is sharing new details about his daughter's recent scooter accident.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, 51, opened up about what happened to his daughter Ava the day before her 4th birthday.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

When Consuelos, 52, asked Ribeiro if Ava is going to be okay, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."

He also revealed that wife Angela had a feeling that something bad was going to happen to Ava.

"The hard part of it is that my wife really listens to her intuitions and she actually on Thursday bought everyone into the kitchen and told everyone, 'I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week. Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing.'"

Ribeiro added, "That obviously wasn't listened to. And so my nanny was running back into the house to get pads and stuff and [Ava] went on a little sit-down scooter anyway."

"How long has your wife been a psychic?," asked Ripa, to which Ribeiro responded, "Unfortunately, most of her life. She very rarely gets things wrong and sees things coming. You don't always listen to that feeling, and I think that all mothers have that beautiful intuition."

"That was very specific but all mothers have that intuition," he continued. "You carry this soul around in your body for nine months; there is a connection that men can never understand that women have with their babies. And she felt something that unfortunately everyone didn't abide by that information."

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and Angela first revealed last Friday that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," wrote Ribeiro alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

Ribeiro and Angela share Ava and sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

