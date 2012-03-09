Alexis Stewart Welcomes Son Truman

Alexis Stewart welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Truman, who was born via surrogate on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 03:18 PM
Advertisement

It’s a boy for Alexis Stewart!

Martha Stewart‘s daughter welcomed her second child, a son named Truman, who was born via surrogate on Tuesday, March 6, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Truman arrived just in time to help big sister Jude celebrate her first birthday on Thursday.

Stewart, 46, struggled for five years to become a mom to Jude, who was also born via surrogate, arrived March 8 of last year.

“Getting Jude was lucky,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m happy, but this has been rough.”

— Lesley Messer

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com