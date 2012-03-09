Alexis Stewart welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Truman, who was born via surrogate on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

Martha Stewart‘s daughter welcomed her second child, a son named Truman, who was born via surrogate on Tuesday, March 6, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Truman arrived just in time to help big sister Jude celebrate her first birthday on Thursday.

Stewart, 46, struggled for five years to become a mom to Jude, who was also born via surrogate, arrived March 8 of last year.

“Getting Jude was lucky,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m happy, but this has been rough.”