Alexis Ohanian Transforms Daughter Olympia's Sentimental DIY Bracelet into Jewelry to Last Longer

Ohanian took some extra steps to protect a bracelet his daughter made him

Published on August 10, 2022 05:22 PM
Alexis Ohanian Gets Adjustments Made to DIY Bracelet from Daughter Olympia to Make It Last https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFsYigOyh9/
Photo: Alexis Ohanian/instagram

Alexis Ohanian upgraded a sweet memento from his daughter so it could last even longer.

The 39-year-old tech entrepreneur shared an adorable photo on Wednesday showing his daughter Olympia's hand on top of his own. The 4-year-old wore a unicorn ring while her dad wore a beaded bracelet that spelled out "papa."

"I turned the arts & crafts bracelet that @olympiaohanian made me into some proper jewelry with a real chain to replace the string and some black onyx beads," Ohanian captioned the image on Instagram, thanking jewelry designer Caryn Alpert for the work.

Ohanian shares Olympia with wife Serena Williams, 40, who opened up about growing their family in a first-person essay for Vogue published this week.

Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The tennis legend revealed her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family," she wrote. "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

The athlete, who will try to win a history-making 24th Grand Slam victory at the U.S. Open at the end of the month, noted that she was two months pregnant with Olympia when she won the Australian Open in 2017. But this time around, she said, "something's got to give."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams Instagram

Though she has "a lot of support," Williams noted she's also an "incredibly hands-on mother" to Olympia.

"In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me. This past year, while I was recovering from a hamstring injury, I got to pick her up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her," wrote the four-time Olympic gold medalist. "The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia."

As for Olympia, Williams made it clear her daughter is excited about the opportunity to have a younger sibling.

"We're in my car, and she's holding my phone, using an interactive educational app she likes," Williams recalled. "This robot voice asks her a question: What do you want to be when you grow up? She doesn't know I'm listening, but I can hear the answer she whispers into the phone. She says, 'I want to be a big sister.' "

