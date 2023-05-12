Alexis Ohanian Says He and Serena Williams Don't Know Sex of Baby — But He's 'Convinced' It's a Girl

Alexis Ohanian is convinced he's going to be a girl dad for the second time.

The Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams, who debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala last week, are currently expecting their second baby together. Williams and Ohanian, who wed in 2017, already share 5-year-old daughter Olympia.

Ohanian discussed their new addition during an interview Friday with Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO Max and CNN.

"It's official. It's official, Chris, big reveal," Ohanian, 40 said.

But when Wallace asked, "Do we know whether it's a boy or girl and are you going to share whether it's a boy or girl?" Ohanian admitted, "We don't."

However, he's relying on his intuition, adding, "I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad. So even if we have you know, 50 more kids they're all going to be girls."

Regardless of the baby's sex, big sister-to-be Olympia looks like she's excited about her new role, according to a sweet clip Williams, 41, shared on Instagram of the intimate moment she and Ohanian told their daughter she was pregnant.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams says in the video, which shows a brief shot of Williams and Olympia embracing on a couch while Ohanian looks on with a smile.

"The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret," the athlete adds.

The clip, which also features behind-the-scenes moments of Williams prepping for the Met Gala, cuts off before she can tell her little one the news.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Serena Williams/Instagram

Before stepping on the Met Gala's red carpet in a sleek black Gucci ensemble, Williams shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of herself and Ohanian, where her baby bump could be seen under her attire.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," the sports star captioned the photos.

Williams told PEOPLE in January 2021 about how the happiness she has found in her husband and their daughter has had a profound effect on her.

Last year, Williams wrote a first-person essay for Vogue about starting an "evolution" away from tennis and her dreams of adding another child to her family — writing that she "never thought about having kids" at the start of her career.

"There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7," she explained.

Serena Williams. Serena Williams/Instagram

Though she has "a lot of support," Williams added that she's also an "incredibly hands-on mother" to future big sister Olympia.

"In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me. This past year, while I was recovering from a hamstring injury, I got to pick her up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her," said the four-time Olympic gold medalist. "The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia."