The entrepreneur shared a sweet photo of himself and 4-year-old daughter Olympia, whom he shares with Serena Williams, at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Alexis Ohanian Posts Sweet Father-Daughter Photo with Olympia from the 'Happiest' Place on Earth

Alexis Ohanian is a proud Disney dad!

The entrepreneur, 38, posted an endearing snap to his Instagram on Monday evening, showing him and his 4-year-old daughter Olympia watching the fireworks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The photo showed Ohanian holding Olympia, whom he shares with wife Serena Williams, in his arms as they watched the colorful scene.

He captioned the snap with one word: "Happiest."

Also that evening, Ohanian showed up on Williams' Instagram Stories, where she explained that, after a busy and hectic week, "Lex has decided to take me to dinner in space!"

In reality, the pair were dining with a friend at Space 220, an intergalactic-themed eatery within the amusement park.

Ahead of Thanksgiving last month, the Reddit co-founder again posted a sweet tribute to his daughter on social media, by sharing a few moments from their tropical vacation.

Ohanian captioned a photo of him and the toddler sporting their swim and snorkel gear.

"The last day of vacation hits different - let's get baaaaaaaack at it," the proud dad captioned the photo of his daddy and daughter activity.

Ohanian and Williams celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Nov. 16. Alexis posted a photo of himself and his tennis star spouse on their wedding day along with a sweet message.

"4 years ago you made me the happiest man in the world and our little family keeps me feeling more grateful every day. Nov 16 will always be a very special day for our family," he wrote, adding: "happy anniversary @serenawilliams — thank you for bringing this joy named Olympia into our life even though you always fall asleep in the middle of our movie nights."

Williams also marked the day with a series of snapshots and a "stroll down memory lane."