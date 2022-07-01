Alexis Ohanian Enjoys Bridgerton-Themed Afternoon Tea Party in London with Daughter Olympia, 4

The tech entrepreneur and his daughter are in London supporting on Serena Williams, who was recently eliminated from competition at Wimbledon

Alexis Ohanian is treating his little girl to high tea.

The tech entrepreneur, 39, spent quality time with daughter Olympia, 4, while the duo was in London watching mom Serena Williams, 40, compete at Wimbledon. She was eliminated from the tennis tournament after a first-round match against Harmony Tan of France.

In the photo, Ohanian looks pensively at the menu and tries not to laugh while Olympia giggles beside him. The menu reveals that the two are enjoying afternoon tea at Bridgerton at The Lanesborough, a Regency-inspired tea experience.

"Afternoon Tea with [Olympia]," he captured the photo, shared on his Instagram Story.

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and daughter olympia Credit: Alexis Ohanian Sr./Instagram

In late May, Ohanian and Williams celebrated Olympia as she performed in her first dance recital. Ohanian posted a sweet photo on Instagram featuring the family of three as they beamed together with bouquets of flowers in honor of their daughter's performance. In the shot, Olympia looks adorable in her pink ballerina tutu, a hair bow and ballet slippers.

"First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books 🙌 proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance)," Ohanian captioned the photo.

Earlier that month, the proud dad shared photos of the pair on a mini-golf adventure on Instagram, showing off a fun time despite Olympia seeming more interested in serving looks on the putting green.

"I made the mistake of thinking my 4-year-old would take mini-golf seriously (this footwear??), but it was still a great daddy-daughter date 🙌," Ohanian joked in the post.

Olympia has also been getting in plenty of quality time with her tennis star mom. In early May, shared a video of the pair showing off an adorable mother-daughter dance while serving looks in matching outfits.

Set to Pharrell's "Just a Cloud Away," Williams and Olympia couldn't hold back huge grins and belly laughs as they performed their choreographed duet.