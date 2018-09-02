Olympia's First Birthday! Proud Dad Alexis Ohanian Says His Daughter 'Changed Our Lives Forever'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s daughter Olympia just turned 1 — and her dad is bursting with pride.

Reddit co-founder Ohanian, 35, shared an adorable picture of his little girl on Instagram in honor of her birthday, writing, “1 year ago today, you changed our lives forever, @olympiaohanian. My adventure princess.”

For the picture, Olympia wore a cute flower print camoflauge dress with sparkly sneakers and walked through a patch of grass.

“My baby!!!” proud mom Serena Williams, 36, commented.

The couple’s pal Brooklyn Decker, 31, also commented, “Kids don’t remember turning a year old, but parents will remember every exhausting, beautiful, terrifying moment that got you to the 365th day. HUGE congrats to you and @serenawilliams for getting here! You guys should share a big high-five today. Well done, ma and pa.”

Ohanian’s birthday photo of Olympia comes after Williams said that she was not going to throw her daughter a party.

At a press conference for the U.S. Open, the mother of one explained, “Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays, adding, “We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that.”

Williams did find another way to mark Olympia’s birthday: She shared a series of videos from Olympia’s birth.

When a fan commented on Ohanian’s post that it was sad that Olympia would not get a party, he responded, “I’m not a Witness, but I considered how made up it all is: the purpose of celebrating a birthday is to celebrate life with the people who love you (and to eat cake). This baby is loved and will get to celebrate life with people who love her *plenty* of times, with plenty of parties (and eat cake — in moderation) throughout her life.”

In June, Ohanian gave Olympia a shout-out during an Instagram Live chat.

“It’s made my entire outlook different. When I found out I was going to be a dad and I realized I had not taken any care of myself for the first 34 years of my life, and I needed to change that,” he said. “From the moment I learned there was a little poppy seed inside my wife, I was like, ‘Geez, I have to get my life right.’ “