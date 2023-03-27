Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia 'Doesn't Understand' She's the Youngest Co-Owner in Pro Sports

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams' daughter Olympia, 5, became the youngest co-owner in professional sports when Ohanian became a lead investor in Angel City Football Club in 2020

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 27, 2023 11:56 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Alexis Ohanian walks the pink carpet ahead of a game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images); Serena Williams' 5-Year-Old Daughter Olympia is Finding a Passion for Soccer: 'Young Beast' Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr./instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CmDMUpZtgQ5/
Photo: Katharine Lotze/Getty; Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr./instagram

Olympia Ohanian isn't fully aware of the role she plays in Angel City Football Club, a brand new National Women's Soccer League team in Los Angeles.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE at the team's opener on Sunday, Alexis Ohanian, a lead investor in the team, shared that his 5-year-old daughter with Serena Williams "doesn't actually understand" her stake in the sport.

Olympia memorably became the youngest co-owner in professional sports when her parents ensured she had a stake in the L.A.-based women's soccer team that Ohanian became a lead investor in 2020.

"Right now all Olympia knows is that Angel City FC is our team, and she loves cheering for them," the tech entrepreneur tells PEOPLE. "I think as she gets older, maybe she'll come to see the different layers to it."

"Obviously, being the youngest owner of pro sports is pretty fun, but she doesn't actually understand that she is the youngest owner in pro sports," he continues. "Try to keep that for as long as we can."

Speaking about his work to bring a National Women's Soccer League team to L.A., Ohanian adds, "[Williams] and I both want to be great inspiration for our little girl."

After becoming a lead investor in Angel City FC three years ago, Ohanian detailed how his daughter largely influenced the decision in an Instagram post.

"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian," he wrote.

Since then, Olympia has taken the field with the Angel City Football Club during practices.

Olympia showed off her impressive footwork on the field before scoring a goal with the team in an Instagram post in August.

"Running with the Angels @weareangelcity@thinkbetterjair w the assist," read a caption accompanying the video.

