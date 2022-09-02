Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia Made Him a 'Better Man' in Sweet Tribute as She Turns 5

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams hope to grow their family as the tennis pro "evolves" away from her historic career

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 03:50 PM
How are you already 5?? @olympiaohanian ??
Photo: Alexis Ohanian Sr. Instagram

Alexis Ohanian is reflecting on his little girl growing up.

The Reddit co-founder shared a selfie with daughter Olympia, along with some other recent shots on Instagram Friday, as he reflected on everything she's changed since she was born five years ago.

"🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world 💪 I'm gonna Uppy you forever!" the proud dad wrote.

"I started @776fund thanks to you and it shares your birthday 😆 thanks @katelin_cruse @elisabethgarvin - these last two years have been otherworldly," he continued. "And thank you @christinatosi & @milkbarstore for a very memorable 'caking' session."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alexis and Olympia have been on hand to witness 23-time Grand Slam champion and mom Serena Williams compete in the US Open. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the competition, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and Olympia share all the same interests – except the court.

"She's my little buddy," Williams said at the forum hosted by Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer of the Today show. "We do everything together. We go on dates and it's so cool because she likes everything I do except for tennis."

"She's really fun. I see a lot of my personality in her and it's just a great time to have her around now to see what I do on a daily."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
R: Caption . PHOTO: Serena Williams Instagram

Appearing on the cover of TIME's latest issue, Williams discussed how the shifting priorities in her life have led to her decision to retire from the sport after over 27 years.

"It's hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, 'Aw,' " she shared.

Noting that her desire to grow her family is leading to "this evolution" and how that is not the case for male athletes, she said that there is "no anger."

"I'm ready for the transition," Williams noted, adding that when it comes to being a mom, "I think I'm good at it, but I want to explore if I can be great at it."

Related Articles
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and daughter olympia
Serena Williams Says Retiring from Tennis Gives Her the Chance to Go from 'Good' Mom to 'Great'
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
serena-williams-us-open-0830
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Twin at the U.S. Open — with Olympia Making Sweet Tribute to Mom
Serena Williams reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Serena Williams Still Doesn't Know If U.S. Open Will Be Her Last Tournament: 'Never Say Never'
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
Australian actor Hugh Jackman (C) and US actor Anthony Anderson (R) attend the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match between US player Serena Williams and Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman Call Serena Williams a 'True Inspiration' as He and Wife Cheer Her on at U.S. Open
Serena Williams US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Serena Williams' US Open Look Is Inspired by Figure Skaters — and Her Sneakers Have 400 Diamonds!
Serena Willaims NYC date night with daughter Olympia
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Cuddle Up During NYC 'Date Night' — See the Sweet Photo!
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand during her women's singles second round match against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on Day Four of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
Serena Williams shows off custom Nike collection inspired by past court outfits.
Serena Williams Shows Off Impressive Collection of Custom Nike Sneakers Inspired by Her Iconic Looks 
Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams of the US, watches her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan with their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr during the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament in Adelaide on January 29, 2021
Alexis Ohanian Transforms Daughter Olympia's Sentimental DIY Bracelet into Jewelry to Last Longer
Serena Williams us open 2022
Serena Williams Pulls Off Stunning Victory in the Second Round of the US Open: 'I Love a Challenge'
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'
Serena Williams Australian Open
Serena Williams Says She's 'Evolving Away from Tennis' After the 2022 U.S. Open