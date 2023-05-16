Alexis Ohanian Reads AI-Generated Bedtime Stories to Daughter Olympia: 'It's Like Mad Libs'

Alexis Ohanian is sharing the unconventional new addition to his daughter Olympia's bedtime routine.

On a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the Reddit co-founder, 40, noted that he and his 5-year-old daughter Olympia like to incorporate AI-generated bedtime stories.

Asked if his daughter is more into tennis or tech, Ohanian responded, "She's more of a jock than a nerd at this point. But I have, thanks to AI, really gotten her into tech through storytelling."

He continued, "And so the way we do bedtime stories is actually by prompting Chat GPT and saying, you know, I'll ask Chat GPT see give me a bedtime story appropriate for a 6-year-old. That will take 10 minutes to read."

"It's like Mad Libs, and she says, 'Oh, three sisters' and I'm like, 'Okay, three sisters.' What are their names? She told me their names, their ages. And then they have special pets," Ohanian added.

"She's basically dictating the prompt for the AI. And then we hit enter and we watch it come out. I print it out and I read it to her at bedtime."

Ohanian and wife Serena Williams, 41, recently revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala.

When Wallace asked if Ohanian and Williams know the sex of their baby on the way, the entrepreneur replied, "We don't. I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad. So even if we have you know 50 more kids they're all going to be girls. But we'll see."

The retired tennis player recently posted a sneak peek at the moment she and her husband told daughter Olympia about the pregnancy.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams said in the clip.

She added that "the reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret."

Williams captioned the video, "Stay tuned … link in bio to subscribe ✨," teasing that more will be shared on her YouTube at a later date.