Alexis Ohanian Reads AI-Generated Bedtime Stories to Daughter Olympia: 'It's Like Mad Libs'

On a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the Reddit co-founder, 40, discussed 5-year-old daughter Olympia's newfound interest

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 16, 2023 01:16 PM
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Alexis Ohanian is sharing the unconventional new addition to his daughter Olympia's bedtime routine.

On a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the Reddit co-founder, 40, noted that he and his 5-year-old daughter Olympia like to incorporate AI-generated bedtime stories.

Asked if his daughter is more into tennis or tech, Ohanian responded, "She's more of a jock than a nerd at this point. But I have, thanks to AI, really gotten her into tech through storytelling."

He continued, "And so the way we do bedtime stories is actually by prompting Chat GPT and saying, you know, I'll ask Chat GPT see give me a bedtime story appropriate for a 6-year-old. That will take 10 minutes to read."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's like Mad Libs, and she says, 'Oh, three sisters' and I'm like, 'Okay, three sisters.' What are their names? She told me their names, their ages. And then they have special pets," Ohanian added.

"She's basically dictating the prompt for the AI. And then we hit enter and we watch it come out. I print it out and I read it to her at bedtime."

Ohanian and wife Serena Williams, 41, recently revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala.

When Wallace asked if Ohanian and Williams know the sex of their baby on the way, the entrepreneur replied, "We don't. I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad. So even if we have you know 50 more kids they're all going to be girls. But we'll see."

The retired tennis player recently posted a sneak peek at the moment she and her husband told daughter Olympia about the pregnancy.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams said in the clip.

She added that "the reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret."

Williams captioned the video, "Stay tuned … link in bio to subscribe ✨," teasing that more will be shared on her YouTube at a later date.

Related Articles
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wife Lauren Akins with Throwback Photo Montage on Mother's Day
alfonso ribeiro and daughter scooter injuries
Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter, 4, Faces Long Recovery After Doctor Scalpeled Skin Following Accident
Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former GMA Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'
Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former 'GMA' Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'
Isabella Devoto and Brandon Barash
Brandon Barash and Wife Isabella Expecting First Baby Together: 'Grateful'
Hoda Kotb and children Haley and Hope at Sesame Street The Musical in NYC
Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Hope Is 'Doing Much Better' After Health Scare: 'Going to be a Longer Road'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOdFKarJLL/. Carey Hart/Instagram
Carey Hart Says He and Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have Pink on Mother's Day: 'Best I've Ever Seen Do It'
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards
Kate Winslet Poses with Lookalike Daughter Mia on BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet — See the Photos!
Kate Hudson and Family on Mother's day
Kate Hudson Celebrates 'Momming Since 2004' in Adorable Mother's Day Photo with All Three Kids
heather locklear daughter ava graduation
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava as She Receives Her Master's Degree: 'Such a Proud Mama'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Kim Kardashian with Chicago
Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out by Daughter's Hilarious Mother's Day Card: 'Chi Was Wrong, I Do Cook!'
Christina Hall Reflects on Change as She Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Blended Family: 'Life Is Crazy'
Christina Hall Shares Family Photo During Mother's Day Celebration as She Reflects on Change
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
Olivia Wilde Declares Her 'Mom Job' Done as She Laughs at Daughter Daisy's Mother's Day Card
To my girl, my most precious girl Lou
Rumer Willis Shares Photos from Daughter's Birth, Pens Letter to Her on First Mother's Day
Diane Keaton's Daughter Dexter
Diane Keaton's Daughter Dexter Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Message: 'Thank You for Everything'
Maddie Brown Brush
Maddie Brown Brush Celebrates First Mother's Day as Mom of Three: 'Blessed and Honored'