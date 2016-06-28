Stitch It! Alexandra Breckenridge Celebrates Quilting Party Baby Shower
If there’s one thing Alexandra Breckenridge‘s new baby will have on lock, it’s keeping warm!
The actress, known for playing Rick Grimes’ doomed love interest Jessie on seasons 5 and 6 of The Walking Dead, is expecting her first child — a boy — with husband Casey Hooper, a guitarist for Katy Perry, in September.
Breckenridge was the star of a June 18 baby shower — hosted by Dr. Bojana Jankovic (who is married to Breckenridge’s uncle Michael Weatherly) and actress Whitney Able — at Indoor LA in Los Angeles. The theme? A quilting party, where guests each contributed a square for Breckenridge to take home and make a quilt out of for her baby boy.
“It was so incredible to have all my favorite women come together to help make this adorable quilt for our son,” Breckenridge, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I feel so lucky!”
Shower attendees included photographer and filmmaker Alex Prager and artist Vanessa Prager. Also on the guest list were actresses Shannon Woodward, Beth Riesgraf, Sarah Jones, Laura Ramsey, Diane Marshall-Green, and Breckenridge’s The Walking Dead costar Alanna Masterson.
While guests worked on their quilt squares, they noshed on refreshments from Taste of Pace and sat among gorgeous floral arrangements from Dandelion Ranch.
Breckenridge was showered with many gifts, including an infant tub and mamaRoo infant seat from 4moms, ZoLi gummy sticks for teething and goodies from Stokke.
The mom-to-be also received some essentials: Comotomo baby bottles and Rumparooz cloth diaper covers as well as a LÍLLÉbaby embossed baby carrier in coral.
And the party was proof that new moms need to stick together. Case in point? Masterson, who borrowed one of Breckenridge’s gifts — a nursing cover — for her 7-month-old daughter Marlowe because she’d accidentally left hers at home.
