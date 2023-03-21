Alexander Skarsgård Confirms He Welcomed First Baby with Girlfriend Tuva Novotny

This is the Big Little Lies alum's first child and Novotny's second

Published on March 21, 2023 12:50 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Alexander Skarsgård attends HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Alexander Skarsgård is now a father!

The Swedish actor, 46, confirmed the big news to Entertainment Tonight while attending Monday's red carpet premiere for season 4 of HBO's award-winning drama Succession.

Although Skarsgård hit the star-studded event without his girlfriend Tuva Novotny, he told the outlet when congratulated on the news, "Thank you very much."

A representative for Skarsgård did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tuva Novotny ; Alexander Skarsgård
Andreas Rentz/Getty ; Samir Hussein/WireImage

The outlet reports that the actor also showcased a stuffed animal he received for the new bundle of joy, expressing, "I got this on the red carpet. Thank you, thank you."

This is the Big Little Lies alum's first child and Novotny's second. According to Page Six, Novotny shares a 16-year-old daughter named Ella with ex-Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen. The actress first showcased her growing baby bump in April, attending the Swedish Elle Awards.

While the couple has remained quiet regarding their relationship, Skarsgård previously shared with PEOPLE that the first thing he looks for in a partner is a sense of humor.

"A sense of humor is number one for sure," he explained in 2009. "Being funny and smart is very important."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He told Chelsea Handler in 2017 during a sit-down interview that he was excited to become a father one day.

"I want to beat my dad. He had eight, so I better get cracking, I guess," he joked after the comedian asked him if he wanted to have children. "My dad is 65 and had a kid four years ago. I was born in the '70s. My dad had in the '70s, the '80s, the '90s, in the 2000s, and in 2010. "

He joked that while it was a "madhouse," it "was fun."

"It was lots of people and dogs running around," Skarsgård said. "It was a very kind of bohemian household."

