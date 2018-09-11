And baby makes three for the family of Alex Ovechkin!

The Washington Capitals captain and wife Nastya used Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child: a son, who was born on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Baby boy’s name is Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin, The Washington Post reports, adding that little Sergei was named in honor of the athlete’s brother, who died when Ovechkin was 10 years old.

“Thank you my girl for the very best day of my life,” Ovechkin, 32, addressed his wife in Russian alongside a photo of their newborn’s tiny foot.

Alex Ovechkin and wife Nastya Nastasiya Ovechkina/Instagram

Ten days after Sergei’s arrival, the couple used social media once more to thank Mariana Bubucea for her safe, expert delivery of their son.

“I want to express gratitude from our whole family, to my incredible doctor, obstetrician-gynecologist @mbubucea,” Nastya captioned a photo slideshow, in Russian, of the couple with Bubucea.

She added, “The person from whom such power, such positive and warmth comes … next to her you feel such calm that during the birth I absolutely did not feel anxiety or fear! Thank you for your professionalism!”

Ovechkin echoed his wife’s sentiments, remarking in Russian alongside a re-post of the images, “I want to join the words of my wife and thank again the best doctor @mbubucea. I had inner peace of mind knowing that the two main people in my life are in your hands!”

Nastya revealed the couple’s pregnancy news in June, hours after Ovechkin led the Washington Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup victory.

“We did it,” she wrote in Russian alongside a photo of herself standing next to her husband, cradling her baby bump while Ovechkin proudly displayed the huge cup.

“My hero,” she added after tacking on three strong-arm emojis and the hashtags, “#stanleycup,” “#letsgocaps” and “#wedidit.”

A Capitals spokesperson previously confirmed to nhl.com that Ovechkin and Nastya, a model, were married in August 2016 in a “small private wedding.”

After they began dating in early 2015, the hockey star announced their engagement on Instagram in September of that year, sharing a photo of the couple and captioning it in Russian, “She said yes.”

The Washington Post reports that their newest addition will hold both American and Russian citizenship, and that the family had been staying in South Florida in the time before Sergei’s arrival, where Ovechkin was spotted training at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs.