Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Expecting a Baby After Multiple Pregnancy Losses: 'Grateful'

The couple, who wed in 2020, are expecting a baby in May 2023 after suffering from three prior pregnancy losses

Published on February 11, 2023
Alexander and Lauren Ludwig are expanding their family!

The Hunger Games actor, 30, and his wife revealed in a set of posts on their respective Instagram pages Friday that they are expecting a baby after suffering from multiple pregnancy losses.

"It's been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around," Alexander wrote alongside a photograph of himself cradling his wife's baby bump. "Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful. ❤️."

He added that the couple's dog Yam "is stoked" about their pregnancy news, and also revealed that their baby is due in May.

Sharing the same photograph as her husband, Lauren began the caption of her post, writing, "Baby Ludwig coming May 2023 🥹❤️."

"As a lot of you know it's been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself," she continued. "We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."

"To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone," Lauren added.

Alexander Ludwig Is Engaged
Lauren Dear; Alexander Ludwig. Alexander Ludwig/Instagram

In the comments section of Alexander's post, the actor was met with celebratory praise from an array of famous friends.

"Omg yay!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 congrats to you both!" wrote Nina Dobrev, as Vanessa Hudgens said, "Omg congratulations!!!!!!! Da bubbaaaaaa."

Chase Stokes, meanwhile, joked around, writing, "Hello manny reporting for duty," while Alexander's Vikings costar Kathryn Winnick commented: "So happy for you both!!!❤️❤️❤️."

Alexander and Lauren first went Instagram official with their relationship in July 2020. In November of the same year, the Heels star revealed he had popped the question to Lauren, and the couple eloped a few months later at The Lodge at Blue Sky's private mountain retreat, just outside of Salt Lake City.

Lauren revealed she suffered from a third pregnancy loss in a candid Instagram post shared last May.

"I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about," she wrote in part at the time.

"Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough," Lauren added. "If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."

