Alexander Ludwig Copies Pregnant Wife Lauren's Nude Maternity Photo, Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Alexander Ludwig is baring it all as his wife Lauren is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The Hunger Games actor, 30, shared a glimpse of his wife's nude maternity photoshoot on Instagram Thursday alongside his recreation of the baby bump photo.

"It's been a long road. There's times I don't know how to deal with these emotions- so grateful to have my rock-solid wife supporting me through these 32 weeks of pregnancy. Almost there," Ludwig joked in the caption.

He added, "*also- that's my hand," referring to what covered his bottom half in the nude Polaroid photo.

The "Faded on Me" singer showed that the couple is counting down the days until their baby's arrival, as "32 weeks" is written underneath the two photos.

This is the first baby for the couple, who wed in 2020 and have experienced three prior pregnancy losses.

Lauren spoke candidly about the prior miscarriages in her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, writing: "As a lot of you know it's been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself. We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other. To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone."

In the caption, Lauren added that the baby is due in May.

Alexander Ludwig/Instagram

The couple first went Instagram official with their relationship in July 2020. In November of that same year, the Heels star revealed he had popped the question to Lauren, and the couple eloped a few months later at The Lodge at Blue Sky's private mountain retreat, just outside of Salt Lake City.

After the couple's third miscarriage, the Vikings star penned a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram, praising her strength and resiliency alongside a photo of them kissing with her in a hospital bed.

"This woman's strength astounds me every time," wrote Ludwig. "I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. all the bumps life throws our way, we got this ❤️ and for anyone else, you're not alone. It's a hell of a lot more normal than I thought."