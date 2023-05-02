Alexander Ludwig and Wife's Baby Arrives Four Weeks Early: 'A Labor Story for the Books'

The couple, who wed in 2020, announced in February that they were expecting a baby after suffering from three prior pregnancy losses

By
Published on May 2, 2023 11:45 PM
Alexander Ludwig's baby came 4 weeks early
Photo: alexander ludwig/instagram

Alexander and Lauren Ludwig's baby girl just couldn't wait!

On Tuesday, the actor and rising country singer, 30, and his wife revealed their little one arrived four weeks before her due date.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am 🫶🏼🤎," began the couple's joint Instagram post.

"@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time," the caption continued. "A labor story for the books."

The Heels star reposted the photo on his Instagram Story. "I'd run through a building for these girls," he said.

He also shared a sweet snap of his newborn resting on his chest, writing, "Dad mode activated."

The couple, who eloped in 2020 a few months after getting engaged, revealed in February that they were expecting a baby this month after suffering from multiple pregnancy losses.

alexander ludwig/instagram
alexander ludwig/instagram

"It's been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around," Alexander wrote alongside a photograph of himself cradling his wife's baby bump. "Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful. ❤️."

Sharing the same photograph as her husband, Lauren began the caption of her post, writing, "Baby Ludwig coming May 2023 🥹❤️."

"As a lot of you know it's been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself," she continued. "We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."

"To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone," Lauren added.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Lauren Dear and Alexander Ludwig are seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series "Heels" on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lauren revealed she suffered from a third pregnancy loss in a candid Instagram post shared last May.

"I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about," she wrote in part at the time.

"Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel it's not talked about nearly enough," Lauren added. "If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."

