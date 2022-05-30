Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Reveal They Suffered Third Miscarriage

“If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it,” Lauren Ludwig wrote on Instagram

Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren Ludwig are opening up about their third pregnancy loss.

Lauren, who tied the knot with the Hunger Games actor and rising country music star in January 2021, announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on May 21, beginning her emotional caption, "I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more."

"Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about," she continued.

"Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough," she added. "If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."

Lauren concluded, "This will forever be a part of our story. My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone ❤️."

The "Faded on You" singer, 30, also shared his wife's caption to Instagram, posting the same picture of them kissing as she lies in a hospital bed, adding, "This woman's strength astounds me every time. I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. all the bumps life throws our way, we got this ❤️ and for anyone else, you're not alone. It's a hell of a lot more normal than I thought."

Fans and friends of the actor and musician also offered words of support to him and Lauren in the comment section, with Jason Aldean telling the Vikings star, "so sorry bro! Britt and I went thru a similar situation. Things will happen when it's time. U guys are gonna be great parents and can't wait to meet that kid who will no doubt be a blessing. Y'all hang in there buddy. Thinkin about y'all."

Twilight alum Ashley Greene Khoury also offered her condolences to the couple, writing under Lauren's post, "This happens so often and is rarely spoken about... its incredibly brave of you to share. Thank you for your vulnerability and your graciousness. Sending you two love. ❤️"

Alexander and Lauren first went Instagram official with their relationship in July 2020.