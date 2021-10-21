Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Say Doctors Unable to Reattach Son's Finger After 'Traumatic' Accident

"Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened," the Spy Kids star and mother of three said

Alexa PenaVega is praising son Kingston James after he suffered a "traumatic" injury.

Earlier this week, in a since-expired Instagram Story post, the 33-year-old Spy Kids star revealed that her 2-year-old son is recovering after one of his fingers was "severed" in an accident.

"While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kington's fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door," Alexa wrote in her post at the time. "His first finger is bruised and a little bloody…but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip."

Continuing her message, the mom — who also shares son Ocean King, 4, and daughter Rio Rey, 5 months, with husband Carlos PenaVega — called the incident "the most traumatic thing we've had to go through as a family," adding that she got through "the mom guilt" and "shame" through prayer, "and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is."

"Carlos was amazing and swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute for all of us to process what happened," Alexa then wrote. "If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. 🤣❤️ Gosh, I love my babies."

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story earlier this week, Alexa shared a photograph of her little guy after his injury. "Little trooper. Handling his injury like a champ. 😭❤️😭," she wrote alongside the shot.

In a follow-up post, the Ruby & the Rockits star also revealed that doctors were unable to "reattach the piece of his finger" that had come off. "Poor baby," Alexa said. "But the other nine are so cute! He'll be more than fine!"

Then, in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday evening, Alexa and Carlos spoke to fans about Kingston's injury.

After recapping the horrifying event, Carlos said in the clip, "We came together as a family like no other. ... It really put into perspective how much we love our kids."