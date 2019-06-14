Why Carlos and Pregnant Alexa PenaVega Felt 'Relief' in Learning They Are Having a Second Boy

Image zoom Alexa PenaVega/Instagram

Expectant parents Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are more than happy to add another son to their growing family.

The former Spy Kids actress, 30, and Big Time Rush singer — who are already parents to Ocean King, 2½ — tell PEOPLE that they felt relieved upon the news they are expecting a second boy.

“I know everybody was kind of hoping for a girl for us because we already have a boy, but we really both wanted another boy,” explains Alexa, who will star alongside her husband in Picture Perfect Mysteries, airing on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday. “Our kid is tough and he just needs a little boy that he can wrestle with and play with.”

Alexa and 29-year-old Carlos, who married in 2014 and both took PenaVega as their married name, publicly revealed the sex of their baby in a YouTube video in March, while on their three-week babymoon cruise together.

Alexa continues to PEOPLE, “When we found out that we were having another boy, there was like this actual almost relief. Even though a girl would have been adorable and so sweet and great, having another little boy, I really believe it’s exactly what our family needed.”

“Last night I was trying to put him to sleep, and he kept playing with my baby bump,” she adds of the couple’s son. “He kept putting my hand on the baby bump and then putting his hand on top of my hand, and then he’d look at me and smile, like, ‘Oh! We’re both touching the baby!’ “

The former Dancing with the Stars competitors already have their son on the way’s name set: Kingston James, a.k.a K.J. which, as Alexa reveals, was inspired while they were shopping.

“It was literally as simple as that, at Target, in the underwear section!” she tells PEOPLE of deciding on the moniker.

However, the actress adds that this go-around, her pregnancy is much more difficult than the first.

“I had more morning sickness, and I would definitely say that this is a much bigger pregnancy, and I got much bigger faster,” Alexa explains. “My belly just really popped immediately, and apparently that happens often with second children, but it totally overwhelms you.”

Both having acted since a young age, the couple have spent even more time together as of late with their work on the Hallmark channel which, as Carlos explains, is a blessing for the pair.

“She’s the best. I mean, we love working together,” he tells PEOPLE. “When we tell people that, they’re like, ‘Wait, really? You like spending time with your wife?’ I’m like ‘Yeah!’ ”

In March, the spouses expressed their excitement over having another son on their YouTube channel, recording a cake-cutting reveal for their fans.

“Mommy’s outnumbered, but can I say that I love it?” Alexa said in the video after revealing the sex of their baby. “The idea of two boys is so exciting! It’s such a blessing.”

“I have a beautiful Mama’s boy already, and now I get two!” the actress added.

“Wow! Kingston is on his way. I can’t wait to meet you, little man,” Carlos added in the video. “We’re gonna have two boys! I’m speechless!”