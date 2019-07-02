Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Son Kingston James: 'It's Official!'

He’s here!

Alexa PenaVega and husband Carlos PenaVega welcomed their second son, Kingston James PenaVega, on Sunday, June 30, the couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

“It’s official! We are now a family of 4!” the new mom of two captioned a family photo announcing her newborn’s birth.

Carlos posted the same photo, tacking on the hashtag, “#KingstonJamesPenaVega.”

Baby K.J. is the second child for the couple, who are already parents to son Ocean King, 2.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

The PenaVega’s revealed in January that they were expecting for a second time, announcing the exciting news on social media.

“Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!” the Spy Kids actress captioned a family photo, featuring their toddler son sleeping in his stroller. “Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!”

“Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!!” continued Alexa, who held a positive Clear blue pregnancy test in the snap. “Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner.”

Image zoom Carlos and Alexa PenaVega Alexa PenaVega/Instagram

RELATED: Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Carlos

In March, the couple continued with their announcements when they revealed they were expecting another boy while on their three-week babymoon, revealing so in a video on their shared YouTube account.

“Mommy’s outnumbered, but can I say that I love it?” Alexa said in the video after revealing the sex of their baby. “The idea of two boys is so exciting! It’s such a blessing.”

“I have a beautiful momma’s boy already, and now I get two!” the actress added in the video, which also confirmed the parents would be naming their boy Kingston James, K.J. for short.

Carlos was equally excited to have another little boy in the family. “Wow! Kingston is on his way, I can’t wait to meet you, little man,” he said. “We’re gonna have two boys! I’m speechless!”

RELATED: It’ll Be a Boy for Alexa PenaVega and Husband Carlos: ‘Mommy’s Outnumbered’

Ahead of their cruise, Alexa and Carlos said they received a sealed envelope, which contained a paper stating their baby’s sex. The couple then asked Marla Rivera, a Royal Genie on the Royal Caribbean cruise line, to help them celebrate the reveal by creating a cake that they could cut into with either pink or blue on the inside.

“Ocean, you’re having a brother!” Alexa said, overcome with joy.

RELATED: Carlos PenaVega Shares Glimpse of ‘Dad Life’: ‘When Your Kid’ Decides He’s ‘Done Walking’

“Baby boy is HUGE. Measuring three weeks ahead 🙈🙈🙈 If you need me I’ll be living in bathing suits on the beach,” the caption read.

Carlos often shared his excitement for for baby #2 with his fans as well, including a picture in April of he and son Ocean, hanging out just two months before his second child would arrive.

More of this please 🙂 #dadlife CAN NOT WAIT to have two!!!” he wrote.