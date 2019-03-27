A baby boy is on the way for Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos!

In a video posted to their shared YouTube account on Wednesday, the couple announced that their second child will be a boy, whom they will name Kingston James a.k.a. K.J.

The new addition will be Alexa and Carlos’ second son together, as the pair already shares Ocean King, 2.

“Mommy’s outnumbered, but can I say that I love it?” Alexa, 30, said in the video after revealing the sex of their baby. “The idea of two boys is so exciting! It’s such a blessing.”

“I have a beautiful momma’s boy already, and now I get two!” the former Spy Kids actress added.

Carlos, 29, was equally excited to have another little boy in the family. “Wow! Kingston is on his way, I can’t wait to meet you, little man,” he said. “We’re gonna have two boys! I’m speechless!”

The couple decided to reveal the sex of their second child while on their three-week babymoon.

Ahead of their cruise, Alexa and Carlos said they received a sealed envelope, which contained a paper stating their baby’s sex. The couple then asked Marla Rivera, a Royal Genie on the Royal Caribbean cruise line, to help them celebrate the reveal by creating a cake that they could cut into with either pink or blue on the inside.

The white cake, with “It’s a …” written atop and featuring both pink and blue edible baby sneakers, was waiting for the couple inside their room on the cruise ship.

Rivera also decorated the PenaVega’s room for the occasion with celebratory signs and pink and blue balloons, some of which were in the shapes of pacifiers.

After entering their festive room in the video, Alexa and Carlos took the cake out to their balcony with their toddler, where they cut into it and excitedly learned they will be welcoming a boy.

“Ocean, you’re having a brother!” Alexa said, overcome with joy.

The toddler, however, was more concerned with eating the blue-colored cake and playing with the pink sneaker.

In addition to sharing the news on YouTube, the couple each posted several adorable photos of Ocean by the celebratory cake to Instagram, as well as a short preview of the reveal.

“We had the most epic #gendereveal party yesterday in our room! Sure it was just our little family….But it was PERFECT! Much love and thanks to our Royal Genie, Marla, for making it so special :)” Carlos wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

“Yesterday was beyond special!” Alexa added in her post. “An extra BIG thank you to Marla for going above and beyond making it so fun and memorable with all the decorations and DELICIOUS CAKE!!!”

In January, the couple revealed on social media that they were expecting their second child.

“Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!” the Spy Kids actress captioned a family photo, featuring their toddler son sleeping in his stroller. “Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!”

“Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!!” continued Alexa, who held a positive Clear blue pregnancy test in the snap. “Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner.”

Former Big Time Rush member Carlos also shared his excitement with fans on social media, where he shared a photo of the couple leaning in for a kiss as he held up the pregnancy test and Alexa held a photo of their sonogram on her phone.

“It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!” wrote Carlos.

“This year we will officially be able to say we have ‘kids’! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!!” he shared. “Let the journey begin!!!”

Since then, Alexa has been proudly showing off her baby bump on social media as they anxiously await the arrival of their little one later this year.

Recently, the soon-to-be mom of two shared an old photo of Ocean when he was very young and expressed her excitement to watch him become a big brother to K.J.

“Throw back to when Ocean was itty bitty! I can’t believe how quickly they grow up!” she wrote. “Just love this little man so much. We cannot wait to see him as a big brother!!!”