Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Baby Daughter More Than a Month Early

The Spy Kids alum, 32, and her husband Carlos PenaVega announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram Monday.

"SO.. we've been MIA these last few days. Let's just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan," the pair both wrote.

"Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU. Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions," the PenaVegas continued.

The couple also thanked the medical staff in Maui and Oahu "who brought little Rio safely into this world."

Alexa revealed in an Instagram photo shared on April 27 that her daughter's due date was in June.

"See you in 7 weeks baby girl!" the Sleepover actress wrote at the time.

Carlos, 31, added to their joint statement on Monday writing, "Can't wait to share the story with you all!"

"I lift up my wifey @vegaalexa on this Mother's Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family," the Big Time Rush singer said.

The couple announced they were expecting a third child in December in a Christmas music video put together by Carlos and the rest of his Big Time Rush bandmates.