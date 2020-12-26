Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Expecting Their Third Child: 'Can't Wait to Meet Baby This Summer'

The PenaVega family is growing!

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are expecting their third child, they announced in a Christmas music video put together by Carlos and the rest of his Big Time Rush bandmates.

In the video, set to a song called “Beautiful Christmas,” Carlos, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow and Logan Henderson shared clips from their holiday celebrations with their friends, families and pets.

One of those clips featured Alexa pulling up her shirt to reveal words written on her stomach, reading “Baby #3 2021.”

The former Spy Kids star posted the video on her Instagram page Friday, captioning the post, “Beautiful Christmas. I will always be obsessed with @bigtimerush! Enjoy this awesome video by our favorite guys! 🥰.”

In addition to reposting the video on his own page, Carlos also shared a photo of their family referencing Alexa's pregnancy in the caption. "MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁🎄 from the 6 of us :)" he wrote. "We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can’t wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!! @vegaalexa"

The baby on the way will join big brothers Ocean King, 4, and Kingston James, 1½, at the family’s home in Maui, Hawaii. Earlier this year, Carlos, 31, and Alexa, 32, opened up to PEOPLE about their decision to relocate from Los Angeles to Hawaii back in 2017.

“When we were living in California, there was never actually a break. The industry happens 24/7,” she said in September. “And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and that needs to be our home.”

RELATED VIDEO: From Hollywood to Hawaii: Carlos & Alexa PenaVega on 'Finding Their People' in Maui

The couple said they first met at Bible study and went on to run their own Bible study group out of their home before getting engaged in September 2013 and tying the knot four months later. After spending several years in California, it was time to make a move.

“We visited Maui and we started finding all of these young Christian couples,” Carlos said. “We prayed on it and then we moved here three months later.”